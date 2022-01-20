FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers Recalled for Potential Choking Hazard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The recall includes more than 333,000 pacifiers, and it was issued because the base of the silicone nipple can detach from the plastic shield.

On January 19, Mushie & Co. announced a recall of about 333,725 FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers. "The base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard," according to a recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Mushie & Co has received eight reports of the nipple detaching from the shield in the United States—and there's been about 200 reports of the incident outside of the country. (The pacifiers are manufactured by Danish company FRIGG and imported by Houston-based Mushie & Co). Thankfully, no children have been injured.

The recalled pacifiers come in two designs: Classic (with a round plastic shield) and Daisy (with a round scalloped plastic shield). They were available in two sizes (0–6 months and 6–18 months) and over 40 colors. Also, "FRIGG" appears in raised letters on the pacifier shield's handle.

According to the CPSC recall notice, the pacifiers were sold in stores at TJ Maxx, Lil' Tulips, SpearmintLOVE, and Olivia & Jade Company. Consumers also purchased them online at Mushie and Amazon from April 2021 through December 2021. A single pacifier retailed for about $8, while a two-pack cost about $15.