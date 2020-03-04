Kitchen and Food Safety

Pediatricians Issue Cautions About Chemicals in Plastics & Food Packaging
A new report flags certain chemicals as potentially harmful, especially for babies and young kids. Here are steps you can take to cut your family's exposure.
Simple Kitchen Safety Tips Could Prevent a Disaster
The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but it can also be one of the most dangerous zones, especially with small children. Follow along with the Safe & Sound Home series on our sister site Better Homes & Gardens as the style expert turns this kitchen into a safe cooking zone.
Recall Alert: Gerber Pasta Pick Ups
The company has recalled its cheese ravioli because it’s not safe for kids with egg allergies.
Mom Begs Others Not to Wear Their Babies While Cooking for This Scary Reason
After a scary accident in the kitchen, this mama is warning other parents about a danger most of us haven't thought about.
New Study: Parents Don't See Kitchen Dangers for Kids
The highest frequency of burns occurs in the kitchen, with one-year-olds at the greatest risk for injury by scalding, a new study shows. How are we letting this happen?