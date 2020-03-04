Kitchen and Food Safety

Being knowledgeable about food safety can help prevent food poisoning. Here you'll learn about food safety, what to do if your baby gets food poisoning, general kitchen safety and more.

Pediatricians Issue Cautions About Chemicals in Plastics & Food Packaging
A new report flags certain chemicals as potentially harmful, especially for babies and young kids. Here are steps you can take to cut your family's exposure.
Simple Kitchen Safety Tips Could Prevent a Disaster
The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but it can also be one of the most dangerous zones, especially with small children. Follow along with the Safe & Sound Home series on our sister site Better Homes & Gardens as the style expert turns this kitchen into a safe cooking zone.
Recall Alert: Gerber Pasta Pick Ups
The company has recalled its cheese ravioli because it’s not safe for kids with egg allergies.
Mom Begs Others Not to Wear Their Babies While Cooking for This Scary Reason
After a scary accident in the kitchen, this mama is warning other parents about a danger most of us haven't thought about.
The Quickest Way to Save a Choking Baby: Watch This Video!
New Study: Parents Don't See Kitchen Dangers for Kids
The highest frequency of burns occurs in the kitchen, with one-year-olds at the greatest risk for injury by scalding, a new study shows. How are we letting this happen?
What to Do for Food Poisoning: A Parents Guide
Contaminated food can make kids — and adults — very sick within hours. Here's what to do if someone in your family gets food poisoning, plus the most common culprits to avoid.
How to Keep Your Kitchen Safe For Kids
If you know the possible hazards, it's easy to minimize the risks and make your kitchen a safe and enjoyable place for the family
Childproof Kitchens
Feeding a Baby Honey
How Not to Get Food Poisoning — Or Give It To Your Family
13 Food Safety Tips When It Comes to Feeding Your Family
