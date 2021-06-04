Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Gliders After Four Reports of Infant Deaths

The recall, which includes 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders, was announced four infants turned onto their stomachs when using the products without restraint.

The infants died using the 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers after they were put on their backs, unrestrained, and turned onto their stomachs. This increases the risk of suffocation.

According to a recall announcement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the incidents happened between 2019 and February 2020. The fatalities included "a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan and an 11-week old from Colorado."

About 120,000 of the 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers were sold in stores and online between January 2014 through December 2020, and they retailed for about $108. The recalled products have model numbers CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 (found on the underside of the base).

No infant fatalities were reported from the 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders; 55,000 of these items were sold between November 2018 and May 2021 for around $125. Fisher Price is recalling model numbers GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27 as a precautionary measure.

"These types of incidents are heart-breaking," said Acting Chairman Robert Adler in the recall notice. "Loving parents put their babies in these products never expecting a tragedy. Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation."

Indeed, parents should always put their babies to sleep on their backs. They should be on a firm, flat surface (such as a crib), without anything else except a fitted sheet. These measures can reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).