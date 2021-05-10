661,000 Ford Explorer SUVs Recalled Over Safety Concerns

Ford Motor Company issued a recall of 2016 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. About 620,483 sport utility vehicles were included in the recall in America, as well as 4,260 in Mexico and 36,419 in Canada.

U.S. regulators requested the recall because retention pins on the Explorer might loosen, which could cause roof rail covers to detach and fall onto the road. This situation would be hazardous for other drivers, although no injuries or crashes have been reported.

Back in November, Ford issued an extended warranty for the Explorer SUV, which would cover roof rail cover detachment for 10 years or 150,000 miles. But few months ago, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) brought up the issue following 11 reports of the incident while driving. And though the NHTSA requested that the automaker recall the SUVs in April, Ford initially refused, citing that rail cover detachment wasn't very likely to happen. They ended up agreeing to the recall on April 30.