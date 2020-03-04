Car Safety

Twin Boys Left in an SUV for 9 Hours Died of Heatstroke, Coroner Says
The children were pronounced dead at the scene in Blythewood, S.C., on Sept. 1.
Infant Twin Boys Found Dead Inside Car at South Carolina Daycare Center: Reports
The children were pronounced dead at the scene in Blythewood, South Carolina.
Can You Afford to Buy Your Teen a Car?
It's one of the worst times to buy a car in decades—but you may still want to. Here's help breaking down annual costs to determine whether you can afford to buy your teen a car.
Dramatic Video Shows Arkansas State Trooper Flip Pregnant Woman's SUV Using PIT Maneuver
The woman, Nicole Harper, believed her baby was killed the incident, her lawyer told NBC News.
661,000 Ford Explorer SUVs Recalled Over Safety Concerns
Roof rail covers could possibly detach while driving the vehicle, which raises the risk of crash or injury.
California Mom Who Killed Daughter, 2, by Leaving Girl Alone in Car with Heat Running Gets 14 Years in Prison
Lacey Ana Mazzarella, 35, pleaded guilty after placing her child in the car overnight as she drank nearby with a friend and then fell asleep.