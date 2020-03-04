Car Safety

The law requires that your baby sit in a car seat when youâ€™re driving. Here you'll get car seat safety tips, including tips for choosing a car seat, car seat safety secrets, and more.

Twin Boys Left in an SUV for 9 Hours Died of Heatstroke, Coroner Says
The children were pronounced dead at the scene in Blythewood, S.C., on Sept. 1.
Infant Twin Boys Found Dead Inside Car at South Carolina Daycare Center: Reports
The children were pronounced dead at the scene in Blythewood, South Carolina.
Can You Afford to Buy Your Teen a Car?
It's one of the worst times to buy a car in decades—but you may still want to. Here's help breaking down annual costs to determine whether you can afford to buy your teen a car.
Dramatic Video Shows Arkansas State Trooper Flip Pregnant Woman's SUV Using PIT Maneuver
The woman, Nicole Harper, believed her baby was killed the incident, her lawyer told NBC News.
661,000 Ford Explorer SUVs Recalled Over Safety Concerns
Roof rail covers could possibly detach while driving the vehicle, which raises the risk of crash or injury.
California Mom Who Killed Daughter, 2, by Leaving Girl Alone in Car with Heat Running Gets 14 Years in Prison
Lacey Ana Mazzarella, 35, pleaded guilty after placing her child in the car overnight as she drank nearby with a friend and then fell asleep.
Mom of Girl Who Died After Being Left in Car with Heat on, Windows Rolled Up Will Get at Least 14 Years
Lacey Ana Mazzarella, 35, left her daughter in a sealed car overnight as she drank with a friend and then fell asleep.
Montana Toddler Died in Hot Car After Mom Attended Party, Then Overslept—and Mother Gets 20 Years
Authorities said Ashley Howard left her son inside her vehicle for 14 hours — with the sun blazing for eight of those hours.
Horrifying Police Video Reminds Parents of the Dangers of Leaving Children in Hot Cars
NY Dad Who Left Twins in Hot Car, Thinking He'd Already Dropped Them at Day Care, Pleads Guilty
Terrifying Evenflo Booster Seat Safety Concerns Remind Parents to Follow AAP Guidelines
Iraq Vet Called Wife Telling Her to Pick Up Twins from Day Care, But They’d Already Died in Hot Car

Iraq War Veteran Tells Police 'I Blanked Out' After His 1-Year-Old Twins Die in Hot Car

"Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband," his wife Marissa Rodriguez said.

Mom's Story Proves There's No Such Thing as Being 'Naggy' When It Comes to Car Seat Safety
It's Important to Buy a Safe Family Car—Take the Stress out of the Search
This Scary Story Is a Powerful PSA About Car Seat Safety
Carmakers Urged to Offer Backseat Sensors to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
Mom's Post About the Day She Left Her Toddler in the Car Is a Must-Read
Mommy Police Are Slamming Kim Kardashian West's Latest Photo of Son Saint
1 in 5 Kids Killed in Car Crashes Are Not Restrained Properly
Most Parents Are Afraid to Tell Others They've Made a Common Car Seat Mistake
Fourth-Grader Invents Device That Could Save Babies' Lives
Summer's Over, But Another Baby Has Died in a Hot Car
10 Car-Seat Mistakes You Might Be Making
Alarming Study: Only 5% of Parents Use Infant Car Seats With No Mistakes
Another Baby Dies in the Back of a Hot Car
ANOTHER Shocking Car Seat Mistake 75% of Parents Make
Car Seat Safety Check: 9 Most Common Mistakes to Avoid
The One Mistake Most of Us Make When Leaving the Hospital
'Baby on Board' Sign Turns 30 -- and Welcomes a Sibling
Don't Forget Your Baby in the Car! There's an App for That
This Toyota Car Will Revolutionize Your Road Trips
Graco Recalls Over 1.9 Million Harness Buckles on Car Seats
You'd Never Forget Your Child in the Car, Right?
Is Your Child Safe in the Car?
Q&A: Second-Hand Car Seats
Car Seat Confusion
Car Safety Facts and Mistakes
