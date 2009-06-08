10 Surprising Safety Hazards

The Danger: Any cosmetic bag, backpack, or suitcase that someone brings into your home may contain items that could poison, choke, or injure children, such as medications, change, hard candy, pen caps, safety pins, nail scissors, and matches. "It only takes a second for a small child to get into something that's new and exciting while the adults are busy talking," says Bridget Clementi, injury-prevention manager at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, in Milwaukee.

Safe Strategy: When friends and relatives visit, place purses and luggage in a closet or room where your child can't get to them.

