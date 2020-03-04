Babyproofing

Childproofing your home is essential to keeping your baby safe. Be prepared to childproof the nursery, bathroom, kitchen, fireplace - any area of your house that poses a threat to your baby.Learn the basics of babyproofing, get childproofing tips, and more.

5 Expert Tips to Design Your Baby-Friendly Backyard
Jasmine Roth of HGTV shares her best advice for decorating an outdoor space that's both fun and safe for little walkers.
You're Going to Want to Try This Viral Hack for Babyproofing Your Christmas Tree
This safety trick to baby- and toddlerproof your Christmas tree is honestly genius—and so dang easy. Why haven't we thought of it before?!
Over 5,000 Parents Swear by These Magnetic Safety Locks to Keep Children Out of Cabinets
They're great for pets, too
13 Babyproofing Products to Prepare Your Home for a Newborn
Many experts recommend childproofing your home at least three months before your due date—and again when your little one starts crawling. Our round-up of the best babyproofing products can make the process easier. Check out our top picks for babyproof outlets, light switches, cabinets, drawers, door locks, and more!
5 Steps to a Safe Nursery
If you're expecting a baby—or just welcomed one—you'll need help baby-proofing the nursery. These five tips will help create a safer space for your little one.
Have You Babyproofed Your Phone Charger?
Reminder: It's just as dangerous as the outlet it's plugged into. 
4 New Safety Gates for Childproofing
From the surprisingly stylish to the easy-to-install, these aren't your grandma's safety gates!
3 Simple Steps to Keep Your Office Safe
Home offices are important now more than ever. For the Safe & Sound Home series on our sister site Better Homes & Gardens, we sent a style expert to make sure one family's work room is up to our safety standards.
9 Things to Do to Get Your House in Order Before Baby Comes
IKEA Issues Even Stronger Warning to Anchor Furniture After Third Child's Death
Babyproofing for your Crawling Child
Checklist: How to Babyproof, Away from Home

Babyproofing 101: 10 Household Safety Hazards

You'll be shocked at the hidden dangers in your own home. Don't skip our checklist of 10 safety hazards that could be deadly.

Are Baby Gates Safe for Baby? Maybe Not!
Baby Safety Tips for New Moms
New PSA: Protect Your Child From a Window Blind Cord Accident
How to Keep Baby Safe at Home
Confessions of a Recovering Helicopter Mom
Use Your Pool Noodle!
A Safe Nursery
10 Surprising Safety Hazards
Make Sure Baby Safety Products Are Really Safe
Baby-Safe and Apartment-Hardy Plants
Checklist: Stair Safety
Burn Danger Checklist
Precautions for Small Guests
Electricity Dos and Don'ts
Common Childproofing Mistakes -- And How to Avoid Them
Clean Your Icky, Sticky Baby Stuff
Room-by-Room Safety Tips
