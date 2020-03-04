Should You Buy Used or New Baby Gear? A Guide to Expiration Dates
It's no secret that preparing for a baby is expensive. But before you buy something second-hand, make sure you've researched expiration dates and other safety concerns.
The Boppy Company Recalls Over 3 Million Newborn Cushions After 8 Reported Infant Deaths
The recalled products pose a suffocation risk for babies, and they were sold at retailers like Target, Walmart, and Pottery Barn Kids.
'Heroic' New Jersey Police Officer Praised for Catching 1-Month-Old Baby Dropped Off Balcony
An unidentified man dropped a 1-month-old baby off a second-floor balcony following a standoff with police.
Twin Boys Left in an SUV for 9 Hours Died of Heatstroke, Coroner Says
The children were pronounced dead at the scene in Blythewood, S.C., on Sept. 1.
Infant Twin Boys Found Dead Inside Car at South Carolina Daycare Center: Reports
The children were pronounced dead at the scene in Blythewood, South Carolina.
Dorel Recalls Certain Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 and Pria 85 Convertible Car Seats
An issue with belt installation could increase the risk of head injury during a crash.