Keeping your baby safe at home gets more challenging as he starts crawling. Babies will touch anything and put anything they can get their hands on in their mouth. Here you'll learn about babyproofing, toy safety, nursery safety, lead poisoning, and more.

Should You Buy Used or New Baby Gear? A Guide to Expiration Dates
It's no secret that preparing for a baby is expensive. But before you buy something second-hand, make sure you've researched expiration dates and other safety concerns.
The Boppy Company Recalls Over 3 Million Newborn Cushions After 8 Reported Infant Deaths
The recalled products pose a suffocation risk for babies, and they were sold at retailers like Target, Walmart, and Pottery Barn Kids.
'Heroic' New Jersey Police Officer Praised for Catching 1-Month-Old Baby Dropped Off Balcony
An unidentified man dropped a 1-month-old baby off a second-floor balcony following a standoff with police.
Twin Boys Left in an SUV for 9 Hours Died of Heatstroke, Coroner Says
The children were pronounced dead at the scene in Blythewood, S.C., on Sept. 1.
Infant Twin Boys Found Dead Inside Car at South Carolina Daycare Center: Reports
The children were pronounced dead at the scene in Blythewood, South Carolina.
Dorel Recalls Certain Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 and Pria 85 Convertible Car Seats
An issue with belt installation could increase the risk of head injury during a crash.
Can You Afford to Buy Your Teen a Car?
It's one of the worst times to buy a car in decades—but you may still want to. Here's help breaking down annual costs to determine whether you can afford to buy your teen a car.
5 Expert Tips to Design Your Baby-Friendly Backyard
Jasmine Roth of HGTV shares her best advice for decorating an outdoor space that's both fun and safe for little walkers.
Dramatic Video Shows Arkansas State Trooper Flip Pregnant Woman's SUV Using PIT Maneuver
Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Gliders After Four Reports of Infant Deaths
661,000 Ford Explorer SUVs Recalled Over Safety Concerns
Asian Father in San Francisco Is Brutally Attacked While Pushing Baby Stroller, Suspect Arrested

5 Best Baby Pool Floats for Safe Summer Fun

Thanks to shade-providing canopies and top safety features, these are the best baby pool floats on the market today to ensure your infant can splash around safely with the rest of the family.

4-Month-Old Girl Dies After She's Found Unconscious with Dog Lying on Top of Her: Report
You're Going to Want to Try This Viral Hack for Babyproofing Your Christmas Tree
Over 5,000 Parents Swear by These Magnetic Safety Locks to Keep Children Out of Cabinets
13 Babyproofing Products to Prepare Your Home for a Newborn
Mom of Girl Who Died After Being Left in Car with Heat on, Windows Rolled Up Will Get at Least 14 Years
Montana Toddler Died in Hot Car After Mom Attended Party, Then Overslept—and Mother Gets 20 Years
Grandfather Pleads Guilty in Toddler's Fatal Fall on Cruise Ship, Family Supports Him
7 Baby Registry Must-Haves on Amazon, According to Thousands of Five-Star Reviews
Truck and Person of Interest Found in Search for Texas Newborn, But Baby Remains Missing
Horrifying Police Video Reminds Parents of the Dangers of Leaving Children in Hot Cars
NY Dad Who Left Twins in Hot Car, Thinking He'd Already Dropped Them at Day Care, Pleads Guilty
Terrifying Evenflo Booster Seat Safety Concerns Remind Parents to Follow AAP Guidelines
Why Inclined Baby Sleepers Are So Dangerous
How to Use Smart Devices to Baby-Proof Your Home
Water Intoxication Is Real, But Rare—Here's What to Know
Couple Killed in Walmart Mass Shooting While Trying to Shield 2-Month-Old Son From Bullets
How to Spot Fake Baby Products Online
Iraq Vet Called Wife Telling Her to Pick Up Twins from Day Care, But They’d Already Died in Hot Car
Iraq War Veteran Tells Police 'I Blanked Out' After His 1-Year-Old Twins Die in Hot Car
New Mexico Construction Worker Hailed a Hero After Saving Baby from Burning Building
Boy Found Dead in Hot Car on College Campus After Dad Forgets to Drop Him at Daycare
Uncle Who Saved Niece, 8, by Running Into Burning House 'Would Do It Again' Despite Severe Burns
Dad, 31, Drowns While Saving 3-Year-Old Son Who Fell from Bridge Hours Before Father's Day
Newborn Found Alive in Plastic Bag in Georgia Woods as Police Try to Identify Her
Florida Baby Dies After Being Forgotten in Her Daycare's Van for 5 Hours in 92-Degree Weather
