This Mom-Designed Baby Carrier Is Almost 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Whether you're changing diapers, packing lunches, or shuffling kids to after-school activities, being a parent can feel like a three-ring circus. While it can't take any of these things off your plate, the Ergobaby Omni 360 can free up your hands to make it easier to juggle your everyday life and get back to being the ringmaster of your household. And this best-selling baby carrier is almost 40% off for Amazon Prime Day.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, you can still snag this sale price by signing up for a free 30-day trial membership. In addition to taking advantage of this deal, you'll also gain access to thousands more during Amazon's biggest sale of the year, Prime Day, which happens on July 12 and 13.

To buy: Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier, $114.99 (originally $179); amazon.com

Using a baby carrier has a variety of surprising therapeutic benefits for both parent and baby. In addition to possibly improving breastfeeding rates, it can calm your baby and even reduce the occurrence of middle-ear infections and spitting up because you're holding them upright instead of laying them down. What's more, wearing your baby takes up a lot less energy than carrying them in your arms. In terms of everyday life, babywearing enables parents to do chores around the house, shop for groceries, and even get some work done, all while keeping their child close.

Created by a mother who wanted a comfortable, ergonomic way to carry her infant, the Ergobaby Omni 360 can carry a child from birth through toddlerhood in four different positions, depending on their age and size. Best of all, its one-size-fits-most design has adjustable straps, so parents and caregivers can take turns using it.

Made of premium 100% cotton, the Ergobaby Omni 360 features a tuck-away hood that provides UPF 50+ sun protection and extra privacy for breastfeeding. It also comes with a removable storage pouch that can hold a cell phone, keys or other small essentials.

With more than 3,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Ergobaby Omni 360 is one of the most popular baby carriers on the market. While living in San Francisco, I carried my son everywhere in one, riding downtown on the Muni bus and walking up the city's infamous steep hills. The Ergobaby Omni 360 helped me care for my baby while living in a big city and was one of the most useful items I owned during those early days of parenthood.

The Ergobaby's unique design features a padded lumbar support waist belt to ensure maximum lower back comfort for the grown-up. After embarking on a two-hour hike, this parent didn't feel any soreness from the carrier because it has "so much support." And after trying several other baby carriers, this parent called the Ergobaby a "game-changer" because they can carry their daughter in it "for a long time." Another reviewer calls it a "lifesaver" and uses it "almost every day."

If your child prefers the comfort of your arms over sitting in a swing or high chair, you may find it challenging to do much at all. When one shopper's baby loved to be held, they bought an Ergobaby Omni 360 and was "finally able to get some work done around the house." Taking hands-free to a whole new level, one mom was even able to go fishing on a pier while carrying her son in the Ergobaby, according to the grandparent who gave it to them.

Being a parent is one of the toughest jobs on the planet. Thankfully, there are little treasures to be found along the way that make it more manageable and enjoyable. The Ergobaby Omni 360 is one such treasure that is worth every penny and will have a positive impact on you and your baby.