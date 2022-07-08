From car seats and cribs to bibs and bottles, there's a whole slew of products parents need when raising children. While the list of essentials is long, one item that children can't go without is a car seat. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children should sit in a car seat as long as possible, up until the age of 12 (depending on their weight).

As your child grows, you'll likely go through several car seats—which can cost a pretty penny. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is here, and during the site's biggest sale of the year, parents can score great deals on thousands of products, including convertible car seats, travel systems, and booster seats.

The best part is, you can save big on your car seat purchase ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which is scheduled for July 12-13. And if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free trial membership of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these and thousands of discounts, as well as free two-day shipping on all your purchases.

Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 Car Seat

To buy: Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 Car Seat, $199.98 (originally $249.99); amazon.com

Car safety experts have long been urging parents and caregivers to keep their kids in rear-facing seats for as long as they can. This Graco three-in-one model makes that prospect much more comfortable for kids with an extension panel that can give them up to 5 inches more leg room. The seat fits rear-facing infants and toddlers from 4 to 50 pounds. As a forward-facing harness seat, it works for children weighing 22 to 65 pounds. And as a high-back booster, kids can use it from 30 to 100 pounds.

Safety 1st Grow and Go Comfort Cool All-in-One Convertible Car Seat

To buy: Safety 1st Grow and Go Comfort Cool All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, $159.99 (originally $199.99); amazon.com

Nothing can make babies and children fussy like the discomfort of a hot car seat. Fortunately, this Safety 1st seat has a solution with this convertible car seat. The seat has reversible fabric inserts to accommodate cold and warm weather. One side is moisture-wicking and cool for hot, sticky days, while the other side is soft and plush for when the littles need something cozier. This is another three-in-one seat that goes from a rear-facing infant seat (5 to 50 pounds) all the way up to a forward-facing booster (up to 100 pounds).

Maxi-Cosi Magellan Xp

To buy: Maxi-Cosi Magellan Xp All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, Aegean Storm, $262.49 (originally $349.99); amazon.com

The Maxi-Cosi Magellan Xp is the only car seat your child will ever need. This convertible car seat comfortably fits your child from birth to 10 years old and has a weight range of 5-120 pounds. It offers 14 different headrest positions and seven recline options to provide a truly customized ride. It also has two cup holders that are easy to remove and are dishwasher safe. It features a European design that provides comfortable, moisture-wicking fabric that is machine washable and will withstand the test of time.

Diono Radian 3RXT

To buy: Diono Radian 3RXT, 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, $263.99 (originally $349.99); amazon.com

If you currently have (or plan to have) multiple kids, the Diono Radian 3RXT car seat is for you. It features a unique, slim frame that folds flat when removed and is designed to fit three car seats side by side in most vehicles—without compromising safety or comfort. According to one parent, it's "super compact with extra space" and doesn't interfere with passenger leg room. This car seat can be used from "birth to booster" and has a weight range of 5-120 pounds.

Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System

To buy: Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System With SafeMax Car Seat, $282.99 (originally $319.99); amazon.com

Named Amazon's number one best seller in the baby stroller travel systems category, the Evenflo Pivot Modular travel system is a great choice for families on the go. This set comes with an infant rear-facing car seat and base plus a stroller with a removable seat. The best part about this package deal is that the car seat fits right onto the stroller frame, so you can move your baby from the car to the stroller without ever having to remove them from the car seat. It's important to note that this car seat is made solely for infants and has a maximum weight capacity of 35 pounds.

CYBEX Solution High Back Booster Seat

To buy: CYBEX Solution B-Fix High Back Booster Seat, $87.99 (originally $109.95); amazon.com

Once your child reaches the height or weight capacity for their forward-facing car seat, it's time to transition them to a booster seat. The CYBEX Solution high-back booster seat has a weight capacity of 40-120 pounds and features an adjustable, patented headrest that moves into 12 different positions as your child grows. The headrest can also recline, which is perfect for those mid-afternoon car naps. Best of all, this booster weighs only 8.8 pounds, making it easy to install and switch between cars when needed.

Baby Trend Trooper 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

To buy: Baby Trend Trooper 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, $99.99 (originally $119.99); amazon.com

This Baby Trend convertible car seat has three modes of use: rear-facing infant (4-18 pounds), rear-facing toddler (18-40 pounds), and front-facing toddler (22-65 pounds). It has deep side wings for maximum head protection and a narrow frame to allow three car seats to sit side by side. It also features a unique "flip foot" that allows effortless adjustments and an easy-to-read bubble indicator that lets you know the seat is at the safest angle for your child.

Evenflo Maestro Booster Car Seat

To buy: Evenflo Maestro Sport Harness Booster Car Seat, $89.99 (originally $99.99); amazon.com

If your baby started with a rear-facing infant seat, an Evenflo Maestro booster car seat is a great next step. It is a forward-facing toddler car seat that transitions into a booster seat, allowing parents to save even more on this two-for-one deal. It has a maximum weight capacity of 110 pounds and can be used with a harness (as a car seat) or seat belt (booster) depending on your child's age and size.

Evenflo EveryFit 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

To buy: Evenflo EveryFit 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, $188.40 (originally $209.99); amazon.com

The Evenflo EveryFit four-in-one is designed to last up to 10 years and be the only car seat your child will ever need, since it converts from a rear-facing car seat to a no-back booster seat (and everything in between). It's suitable for children ranging from 4 to 120 pounds and features removable cushions made with machine-washable fabric, plus two integrated cup holders and a removable snack tray.

BubbleBum Inflatable Booster Seat

To buy: BubbleBum Inflatable Travel Booster Seat, $29.99 (originally $32.99); amazon.com

If you're planning a family vacation but don't want to haul around a heavy booster seat, the BubbleBum inflatable booster seat is for you. It features an award-winning patented design that allows your child to travel safely and comfortably. It's suitable for children ages 4 to 11 who weigh between 40 and 100 pounds. The best part about this inflatable booster is that it weighs just one pound and can be rolled up to store in a purse, backpack, or suitcase.