Babies that are born prematurely can suffer from certain conditions that result from being born early. Here we'll help you understand the various conditions and what you can do to help your premature baby get past them.

What Being a NICU Mom is Really Like
I delivered my baby girl two and a half months before her due date. The NICU became my everyday reality for six weeks. It was odd, surreal, and completely out of my control.
These Preemie Parents Are Sharing Their NICU Photos to Give Others Hope
For parents of a preemie, the NICU can be confusing and terrifying. This couple is trying to help insert some hope.
Preterm Births Are Declining, But Racial Disparities Remain
Black women are nearly four times more likely than white women to have a baby born too early, according to a new study.
Amazing Twins Will Likely Be Born Four Months Apart
The baby who was delivered is "fighting for his life, waiting for the day he gets to meet his brother on the outside," says the twins' dad.
Preterm Babies Have Less Wealth, Education in Adulthood
New research suggests that preemies have lower academic abilities in childhood, followed by less wealth and education in adulthood.
Parenting a Premature Baby: What to Expect
Babies born premature before the 37th week of pregnancy need extra care. Here's what to expect and how to manage the challenges of parenting a preemie.
Preemie Basics
No woman ever expects to give birth prematurely, yet about one in eight American moms deliver before their 37th week of pregnancy. We've pulled together a guide to nurturing your baby in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) and at home.
The Tiniest Miracles
Babies born long before their due date still face risks -- but their chances of growing into strong, healthy kids are better than ever.
Hope for Preemies
Special Babies, Special Care
Rare Preemie Conditions
Preemie Complications

Long-Term Preemie Issues

What long-term complications could result from prematurity?

