Preemie Conditions

What Being a NICU Mom is Really Like
I delivered my baby girl two and a half months before her due date. The NICU became my everyday reality for six weeks. It was odd, surreal, and completely out of my control.
These Preemie Parents Are Sharing Their NICU Photos to Give Others Hope
For parents of a preemie, the NICU can be confusing and terrifying. This couple is trying to help insert some hope.
Preterm Births Are Declining, But Racial Disparities Remain
Black women are nearly four times more likely than white women to have a baby born too early, according to a new study.
Amazing Twins Will Likely Be Born Four Months Apart
The baby who was delivered is "fighting for his life, waiting for the day he gets to meet his brother on the outside," says the twins' dad.
Preterm Babies Have Less Wealth, Education in Adulthood
New research suggests that preemies have lower academic abilities in childhood, followed by less wealth and education in adulthood.
Parenting a Premature Baby: What to Expect
Babies born premature before the 37th week of pregnancy need extra care. Here's what to expect and how to manage the challenges of parenting a preemie.