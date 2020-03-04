Caring for Your Preemie

Hospitals Need Baby Cuddler Volunteers for NICU
Coolest. Job. Ever. Hospitals are now enlisting volunteers to cuddle babies in the NICU and in adoption agencies—and for good reason. Here's how to get involved.
Pampers Debuts a New Flat Diaper for Preemies—and You Can Help the #LittlestFighters
Just in time for Prematurity Awareness Month, Pampers has come up with a novel solution for preemies who can't wear diapers.
Innovative NICU Lets Parents Stay With Their Babies
A Canadian hospital is set to open a new NICU unit, which lets parents bond with their babies.
This Baby Vs. Small Object Instagram Could Be the Cutest Thing You See Today
ICYMI: Check out this adorable Instagram photo series for a dose of adorableness. Baby versus a carton of eggs? Guess who won!
New Study Gives Us Good News About Preemies' School Performance
A new study of 1.3 million babies reveals some reassuring news for the education outcomes of premature babies born as early as 23 weeks.
Science Proves You Can't Hold Your Baby Too Much
A new study shows that cuddling your baby (early and often!) has huge benefits when it comes to brain development, especially for preemies.