Caring for Your Preemie

Your preterm baby has special needs. Here you'll learn how to care for a premature baby through these early weeks and months. We'll help you understand when your baby will be ready to come home from the hospital, and how you can help her once she's home.

Hospitals Need Baby Cuddler Volunteers for NICU
Coolest. Job. Ever. Hospitals are now enlisting volunteers to cuddle babies in the NICU and in adoption agencies—and for good reason. Here's how to get involved.
Pampers Debuts a New Flat Diaper for Preemies—and You Can Help the #LittlestFighters
Just in time for Prematurity Awareness Month, Pampers has come up with a novel solution for preemies who can't wear diapers.
Innovative NICU Lets Parents Stay With Their Babies
A Canadian hospital is set to open a new NICU unit, which lets parents bond with their babies.
This Baby Vs. Small Object Instagram Could Be the Cutest Thing You See Today
ICYMI: Check out this adorable Instagram photo series for a dose of adorableness. Baby versus a carton of eggs? Guess who won!
New Study Gives Us Good News About Preemies' School Performance
A new study of 1.3 million babies reveals some reassuring news for the education outcomes of premature babies born as early as 23 weeks.
Science Proves You Can't Hold Your Baby Too Much
A new study shows that cuddling your baby (early and often!) has huge benefits when it comes to brain development, especially for preemies.
This Photo of an NBA Star & His Preemie Daughter Will Melt Your Heart
Cavaliers star J.R. Smith posted a photo of himself holding his premature baby girl—born at just 22 weeks—for the first time.
Mom Of Preemie Triplets Shares Her Powerful NICU Experience On Instagram
Get a rare look at the amazing journey this mom and her triplets have taken since their premature birth this past September.
Baby Who Was Born Weighing Just 15 Ounces Beats the Odds
Premature Birth Rates Increase for the First Time in 8 Years
Family From the Viral 'Bun in the Oven' Pregnancy Reveal Finally Take Their Baby Home
Watch The Parents of a Preemie Get the Surprise of a Lifetime

Breast Milk May Equal Bigger Brains for Preemies

A new study shows preemies who were given more breast milk developed more brain tissue than those who weren't.

Parenting a Premature Baby: What to Expect
Preemie Basics
Caring for Your Preemie After the Hospital
Help for Parents of Preemies: Resource Guide
Resources for Parents of Preemies
Before You Take Your Preemie Home
Is My Preemie Ready to Come Home?
5 Facts About Nursing a Preemie
