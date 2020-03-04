Premature Babies

Your baby came a little earlier than expected, and you've got questions about parenting a preemie. Here you'll learn about caring for a premature baby, from common preemie conditions to feeding to catching up developmentally. Our tips help you through this fragile time.

Most Recent

Alabama Boy Makes New Record as World's Most Premature Baby to Survive, Mom Says He's 'Very Active'
Curtis Means was born nearly 19 weeks early and weighed just 14.8 oz at the time of his birth.
How the NICU Changes During a Pandemic
While hospitals across the nation battle the coronavirus, NICUs are also being affected. Experts weigh in on what parents can do to get through this difficult time.
Iowa Mom Gives Birth 4 Months Early to 13-Oz. Baby Boy: 'He's Our Little Miracle'
“His arms and toes were moving and he was trying to breathe on his own,” said Ellonn Smartt.
Woman's Premature Newborn Twins Died With Drugs in Systems — and Now She's Charged With Murder
They had cocaine and other drugs in their systems.
World's Smallest Surviving Baby Finally Goes Home from San Diego Hospital: 'She's a Miracle'
Baby Saybie was able to go home after five months at the Sharp Mary Birch Hospital, weighing five pounds.
'Miracle' Newborn Whose Mom Died During Childbirth Will Be Taken Off Life Support, Dad Says
Matthew Jr. was born April 29, and has been relying on a breathing machine and feeding tubes to live.
More Premature Babies

What Being a NICU Mom is Really Like
I delivered my baby girl two and a half months before her due date. The NICU became my everyday reality for six weeks. It was odd, surreal, and completely out of my control.
Pittsburgh Baby Celebrates Last Day in NICU with Sweet Graduation Ceremony: 'It Was Amazing'
Two-month-old Bodie Blodgett celebrated his last day in a Pittsburgh hospital's NICU with a sweet graduation ceremony—complete with a cap and gown!
Hospitals Need Baby Cuddler Volunteers for NICU
What My Premature Baby Taught Me About Expectations
From One Preemie Mom to Another: You Are Not Alone
'Miracle Baby' Goes Home After She Was Born at 1 Lb. 4 Oz.: 'I'm in Love With Her,' Says Mom

This Quadruplet Preemie's Star Wars-Themed Photo Shoot Is Even Better Than the New Movie

In a nursery far, far away...

All Premature Babies

New Study Gives Us Good News About Preemies' School Performance
Science Proves You Can't Hold Your Baby Too Much
This Photo of an NBA Star & His Preemie Daughter Will Melt Your Heart
These Preemie Parents Are Sharing Their NICU Photos to Give Others Hope
Mom Of Preemie Triplets Shares Her Powerful NICU Experience On Instagram
Baby Who Was Born Weighing Just 15 Ounces Beats the Odds
Premature Birth Rates Increase for the First Time in 8 Years
The Internet Is Just Loving This Photo of a 5-Day-Old Preemie's Big Smile
Family From the Viral 'Bun in the Oven' Pregnancy Reveal Finally Take Their Baby Home
Watch The Parents of a Preemie Get the Surprise of a Lifetime
Breast Milk May Equal Bigger Brains for Preemies
Preemie Photo Project Proves There's Life After the NICU
Rare 'Momo' Twins Delight the Internet With Adorable Instagram Account
Watch the Moment This Mom First Holds Her Preemie and Falls Head Over Heels in Love With Him
Good News for Preemies! More NICUs Offering Donor Breastmilk
For Preemies, Mom's Voice May Be an Important Part of NICU Care
She's a Fighter! Baby Born Weighing Just 10 Ounces Is Finally Going Home
Study: Newborns, Especially Preemies, Experience Too Much Pain
Depression in Mom or Dad During Pregnancy Linked to Premature Birth
Preterm Births Are Declining, But Racial Disparities Remain
AAP: Kangaroo Care Lowers Risk of Death in Preemies
20 NICU Babies Meet Their Big Sibs for the First Time
Probiotics May Not Protect Preemies from Serious Illness, Study Says
Former Preemies Dressed as Superheroes Spread Joy in Boston NICUs
The Surprising Way to Help Boost Your Preemie's Development
