Premature Babies

Alabama Boy Makes New Record as World's Most Premature Baby to Survive, Mom Says He's 'Very Active'
Curtis Means was born nearly 19 weeks early and weighed just 14.8 oz at the time of his birth.
How the NICU Changes During a Pandemic
While hospitals across the nation battle the coronavirus, NICUs are also being affected. Experts weigh in on what parents can do to get through this difficult time.
Iowa Mom Gives Birth 4 Months Early to 13-Oz. Baby Boy: 'He's Our Little Miracle'
“His arms and toes were moving and he was trying to breathe on his own,” said Ellonn Smartt.
Woman's Premature Newborn Twins Died With Drugs in Systems — and Now She's Charged With Murder
They had cocaine and other drugs in their systems.
World's Smallest Surviving Baby Finally Goes Home from San Diego Hospital: 'She's a Miracle'
Baby Saybie was able to go home after five months at the Sharp Mary Birch Hospital, weighing five pounds.
'Miracle' Newborn Whose Mom Died During Childbirth Will Be Taken Off Life Support, Dad Says
Matthew Jr. was born April 29, and has been relying on a breathing machine and feeding tubes to live.