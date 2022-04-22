Wayfair Secretly Dropped the Price on Crib Mattresses Ahead of Its Big Sale, and They're Up to 65% Off
Preparing for the arrival of a new baby can be an expensive endeavor. Heaps of diapers, baby clothes they outgrow every couple of months, inevitable medical expenses, feeding and care supplies, the nursery … it all adds up rather quickly. That's why you should seize every opportunity to save cash, like Wayfair's big sale on crib mattresses.
Ahead of its annual "Way Day" sale, Wayfair is offering huge early discounts on all kinds of crib mattresses, including high-end options made with organic materials, waterproof alternatives, and two-stage mattresses that will work from infancy through the toddler years.
The most significant discount is the Safety 1st Waterproof standard crib mattress, which is discounted to $49.13 (originally $139.99). We also like the great savings on some of our best-rated options, like the Graco standard mattress priced at $89.99 (originally $119.99) and the Sealy 2-Stage waterproof standard crib/toddler mattress at $94.32 (originally $149.99).
All the mattresses featured in our list qualify for free shipping, and you may also be able to score an additional 40% off purchases of $100 or more with a new Wayfair credit card. Dozens of crib mattresses are included Wayfair's big sale event, but these are our top eight picks:
- Sealy Waterproof Standard Crib Mattress, $62.99 (originally $93.53)
- Safety 1st Waterproof Standard Crib Mattress, $49.13 (originally $139.99)
- Graco Standard Crib Mattress, $89.99 (originally $119.99)
- Sealy 2-Stage Waterproof Standard Crib/Toddler Mattress, $94.32 (originally $149.99)
- Safety 1st Standard Crib Mattress, $60.99 (originally $129.99)
- White Noise Adira 2-Stage Standard Crib Mattress, $78.17 (originally $189.00)
- Organic Dream 2-Stage Waterproof Standard Crib Mattress, $249.99 (originally 349.99)
- Serta Whimsical 6" Standard Crib Mattress, $65.99 (originally $69.99)
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), mattress size is key to ensuring your baby's safety while they sleep. "To prevent head entrapment and suffocation between the mattress and crib sides, a mattress used in a full-size crib must be at least 27 1/4 inches by 51 1/4 inches, with a thickness not exceeding 6 inches," according to CPSC guidance. All the mattresses in our list conform to these size requirements, but be sure to test your crib and check that the mattress fits in tightly and that there are no dangerous gaps. The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends that babies sleep "on a firm, flat mattress with a taut sheet."
If those mattresses aren't exactly what you're looking for, there are loads of mattresses (for both kids and adults) at Wayfair's Way Day. The annual shopping event includes discounts of up to 80% on a variety of products. This year, you can find great steals from April 27 to 28, but you can shop early deals right now, including the eight highly recommended crib mattresses featured here.
