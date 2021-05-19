The 10 Best Rocking Chairs for Nurseries You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews
Regardless of the style or theme of your baby's nursery, there are a few key furniture pieces you should incorporate in the room. That list includes a crib, a changing table, and of course, a rocking chair or glider. Between late-night feedings and soothing your baby to sleep, you'll need a comfortable place to sit—so we found the 10 best rocking chairs for nurseries on Amazon.
Our picks include chair and ottoman sets, wide-set swivel gliders, and even a modern upholstered rocking chair with wooden legs. Keep scrolling through to check out the best nursery rocking chairs on Amazon, all under $500.
Shop Nursery Rocking Chairs on Amazon
- Best Overall: Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
- Best for Feeding: Graco Sterling Semi-Upholstered Glider and Ottoman
- Easiest to Clean: Delta Children Lancaster Rocking Chair
- Best Recliner: Christopher Knight Home Ishtar Glider Recliner
- Best for Back Support: Million Dollar Baby Classic Alden Swivel Glider
- Most Comfortable: DaVinci Maya Upholstered Swivel Glider and Ottoman
- Most Versatile: Delta Children Emerson Nursery Glider
- Most Storage Space: Carter's by DaVinci Adrian Swivel Glider with Storage Ottoman
- Best for Small Spaces: Evolur Raleigh Basic Glider
- Most Modern: Nursery Works Sleepytime Rocker
Best Overall: Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
As the best-selling nursery glider on Amazon, this chair and ottoman set is a tried-and-true option. It comes with a padded glider and a matching ottoman that also rocks, so you can put your feet up when you’re feeding or rocking your baby. You can choose from 14 cushion colors and patterns, each with convenient storage pockets underneath both armrests.
“This glider is top quality and feels like it should be way more expensive than what it is priced at,” one reviewer wrote. “I can tell it's going to be one of my favorite, if not my number-one favorite, purchases for our new baby. It glides great and makes no noises. The cushions are very comfortable.”
To buy: Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman, $149.99 (originally $199.99); amazon.com.
Best for Feeding: Graco Sterling Semi-Upholstered Glider and Ottoman
Not only does this furniture set come with a comfortable glider, but you’ll also get an ottoman that doubles as a feeding stool. All you have to do is pull out the wooden footrest from under the ottoman and comfortably recline. Plus, the chair and ottoman both glide back and forth, so you can soothe your baby regardless of the position you choose.
“I like that it is comfortable for feedings but not too oversized for the room,” a shopper shared. “When I'm up at night, I'm always thankful that I chose this chair. It's perfect for us.”
To buy: Graco Sterling Semi-Upholstered Glider and Ottoman, $219.99 (originally $329.99); amazon.com.
Easiest to Clean: Delta Children Lancaster Rocking Chair
This upholstered rocking chair is made from a performance fabric that’s both stain-resistant and water-repellent. It has a durable wooden frame and plush cushions that are comfortable and supportive. One shopper wrote that “it has just enough but not too much rock to it. The material is great and definitely will be easy to clean, [and] it was really simple and quick to put together.”
To buy: Delta Children Lancaster Rocking Chair, $279.99; amazon.com.
Best Recliner: Christopher Knight Home Ishtar Glider Recliner
With the pull of a lever, this seat transforms from a glider into a full reclining chair. It’s upholstered with polyester fabric, and it has contemporary design features, including a tufted backrest. You can choose from four neutral colors to match the palette of your nursery.
“We love the fact that it glides, rocks, and fully reclines,” a shopper wrote. “We have slept in it and everything. The chair was also very easy to assemble. You definitely are getting your money’s worth out of this chair.”
To buy: Christopher Knight Home Ishtar Glider Recliner, $272.79 (originally $303.10); amazon.com.
Best for Back Support: Million Dollar Baby Classic Alden Swivel Glider
Thanks to an extra-high back cushion, this glider lets you comfortably lean back and rest your head on the chair. It has a metal base that allows for 360-degree swivel motion and back-and-forth rocking. Plus, this glider is GreenGuard Gold Certified, meaning it has been certified for low chemical emissions and can help reduce indoor air pollution and chemical exposure.
“With the amount of time I spend nursing, I wanted something comfortable but didn’t want to spend a fortune,” one shopper said. “This chair is comfortable, great quality, and it took five minutes to put together.”
To buy: Million Dollar Baby Classic Alden Swivel Glider, $329; amazon.com.
Most Comfortable: DaVinci Maya Upholstered Swivel Glider and Ottoman
If comfort is your first priority, then this upholstered glider and otttoman set is the one for you. It has extra-thick padded cushions on the seat, back, and armrests, and it comes with an ottoman, so you can put your feet up. The chair swivels 360 degrees and rocks back and forth. One reviewer said “it is by far the most comfortable chair that we own.”
To buy: DaVinci Maya Upholstered Swivel Glider and Ottoman, $349; amazon.com.
Most Versatile: Delta Children Emerson Nursery Glider
With a luxe design and a wide range of motion, this glider is a super versatile piece for your nursery. It looks like a traditional armchair but has the added benefits of a nursery rocker. You can swivel 360 degrees, rock bath and forth, or glide from side to side. One reviewer said “the chair was easy to put together, looks great in the nursery, and has surprising back support.”
To buy: Delta Children Emerson Nursery Glider, $395.91; amazon.com.
Most Storage Space: Carter's by DaVinci Adrian Swivel Glider with Storage Ottoman
If you could use some extra storage space in your nursery, consider this upholstered set that comes with a glider and a storage ottoman. The top of the ottoman opens up, giving you more room to store your baby’s belongings. Plus, both pieces are made with stain-resistant and water-repellent fabric.
“I can’t say enough good things about this rocker chair,” a shopper said. “It’s incredibly sturdy, very comfy, and super soft. The fabric has a really soft feel to the touch, and I can’t wait to nurse my baby in it!”
To buy: Carter's by DaVinci Adrian Swivel Glider with Storage Ottoman, $459; amazon.com.
Best for Small Spaces: Evolur Raleigh Basic Glider
This narrow glider is ideal for small nurseries, as it measures 30 inches long, 29.5 inches wide, and 40 inches tall. It’s upholstered with easy-to-clean polyester, and it has convenient side pockets under the armrests. Plus, it doubles as a reclining chair. One shopper said “it’s the perfect size. I am 5’8” and my husband is 5’11”. We both sit very comfortably in it.”
To buy: Evolur Raleigh Basic Glider, $249.99–$489.99; amazon.com.
Most Modern: Nursery Works Sleepytime Rocker
If you’re going for a modern nursery vibe, this upholstered wooden rocking chair will blend right in with your decor. It comes in three colors, each with light wood legs and a removable lumbar pillow in the same fabric as the cushions.
“My husband is a modern architect/designer and wanted to incorporate some cool pieces into the nursery,” a reviewer wrote. “We came across the Sleepytime rocker and couldn't be happier! So much so we bought one for the living room, too. It is beyond comfortable — it was the only chair that offered my preggo body the support it needed and now to breastfeed.”
To buy: Nursery Works Sleepytime Rocker, $499; amazon.com.