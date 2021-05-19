The 10 Best Rocking Chairs for Nurseries You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

As the best-selling nursery glider on Amazon, this chair and ottoman set is a tried-and-true option. It comes with a padded glider and a matching ottoman that also rocks, so you can put your feet up when you’re feeding or rocking your baby. You can choose from 14 cushion colors and patterns, each with convenient storage pockets underneath both armrests.

“This glider is top quality and feels like it should be way more expensive than what it is priced at,” one reviewer wrote. “I can tell it's going to be one of my favorite, if not my number-one favorite, purchases for our new baby. It glides great and makes no noises. The cushions are very comfortable.”

To buy: Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman, $149.99 (originally $199.99); amazon.com.