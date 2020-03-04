Baby Furniture

What kinds of furniture will you need to set up the nursery?Here you'll get ideas to create the perfect baby room.

10 Best Nursery Rocking Chairs You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews
Shop top-rated gliders and rocking chairs for under $500.
Psst! Birch Lane Is Offering Up to 83% Off Kids' and Nursery Room Essentials
Everything you need is at can't-be-beat prices.
West Elm Is Launching a Baby Line With Pottery Barn Kids, and We're Obsessed
Design-loving parents will obsess over West Elm’s collab with sister brand Pottery Barn Kids, available May 10. 
Nursery Ideas: Design an Owl-Themed Nursery
Design your nursery to be a woodland wonderland with these owl-themed nursery ideas.
Nursery Ideas: Design a Bird-Themed Nursery
If you plan on designing a bird-themed nursery for your little one, watch this video for all the decoration ideas for your baby's room to take flight.
Pretty Cribs, No Bumpers!
Pediatricians across the country agree: Soft objects should not be near your infant during sleep. Here is proof that cribs can still be cozy and inviting even without the cushions.
Cloud Nine: Creating a Dreamy Nursery
Planning a nursery is one of the pleasures of pregnancy. We found tons of pretty things to feed your decorating fantasies!
