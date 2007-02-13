The Natural Nursery
Give your baby a healthy start by decorating her room with earth-friendly, nontoxic furniture, fabrics, floors, and more.
Credit: Jim Franco
- Beany Baby: Beanbag ottomans are firm enough for babies to play on safely -- and the pellets inside are made in part from recycled plastic. ($75 each, beanproducts.com)
- Flower Power: Let your little one breathe easy with fume-free wallpapers that resist mold and mildew. ($37 per roll, waverly.com)
- Shady Idea: This natural-wood shade isn't treated with any stains or lacquers. (Prices and styles vary, horizonshades.com)
- Stack It Up: These wooden stacking bowls are nontoxic, a nice break from all those plastic toys. ($25, rompbklyn.com)
- Clean Clothes: The cotton that goes into these organic baby duds hasn't been sprayed with pesticides. (Dandelion jumper, $28, speesees.com)
- Floor Model: Create cool designs with carpet squares, manufactured from mostly recycled materials that don't emit that chemical-y, new-carpet smell. ($11 per tile, florcatalog.com)
- Good Stuffeds: Your baby chews on everything, so it's reassuring to know she's gumming natural-cotton animals that are dyed with safe plant extracts. ($20, miyim.com)
- Cool Crib: Made from solid wood with a nontoxic finish, this sleek crib also recycles itself: It converts into a hip toddler bed, so your child can use it for years. ($685, argington.com)
- Better Bedding: Organic crib sheets are hard to find in pretty patterns, so we were thrilled when we discovered cute bluegrass-covered ones. ($38, cottonmonkey.com)
- Say 'Boo: Bamboo flooring looks cool, and it's a green choice because bamboo grows quickly, unlike trees. ($6 per square foot, ecofriendlyflooring.com)
