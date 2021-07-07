Parents Editors and Amazon Home Teamed Up to Curate the Dreamiest Kids Bedroom Collection
Choosing the furniture and décor for your child's bedroom can be a dream or a nightmare, depending on how you go about it. You could be fulfilling all your Pinterest fantasies as you await the arrival of your first baby. Or you could be standing in a home goods store arguing with a growing toddler with very definite opinions about why you don't think an entire room devoted to dump trucks and Rubble from Paw Patrol is a great idea. This is why we suggest turning to Amazon Home for your kids' bedroom furniture and décor solutions.
The truth is, children grow out of your picture-perfect nursery, and they grow out of their own obsessions rather quickly too. When Parents teamed up with Amazon Home to curate a selection of furniture, décor, toys, and books for kids bedrooms, we kept those facts in mind. We came up with items that are classic and gender neutral, but also clever and cute.
We kept in mind that this is a space where you may fight some bedtime battles and added tools, like room-darkening curtains and comfortable rocking chairs, to help you win them. We also know you want this to be where your child's imagination knows no limits, so we've included toys and books to encourage their artistic and problem-solving impulses—as well as pleasing and practical ways to store them all when it's clean-up time.
One more key characteristic of these Amazon Home choices: They're all very reasonably priced. Because, yeah, you may need room in your budget for that Paw Patrol dump truck collection after all. Visit Amazon for Parents' complete list of recommended kids bedroom products. Below are some of our favorites.
KidKraft Addison Wooden Twin Size Bed
This big-kid bed blends with any decor and lasts years.
To buy: KidKraft Addison Wooden Twin Size Bed, $258.35; amazon.com
Where the Polka Dots Roam Twin-Size Bedding
This gender-neutral bedding features a colorful map of the world.
To buy: Where the Polka Dots Roam World Map Design Twin-Size Bedding Duvet Cover, $32.99; amazon.com
Regal Home Collections Chevron Room-Darkening Curtain Panels
Dim the room with darkening curtains to signal sleep time.
To buy: Regal Home Collections Chevron Room-Darkening Curtain Panels, $23.99; amazon.com
Haus and Hues Boho Nursery Wall Décor
Hang art that's nursery-cute yet kid-cool.
To buy: Haus and Hues Boho Nursery Wall Décor (set of 6), $13.99 (originally $14.99); amazon.com
Shacos Round Kids ABC Rug
They'll spot the ABCs early on with this rug.
To buy: Shacos Round Kids ABC Rug, $40.98 (originally $42.98); amazon.com
Delta Children Lancaster Rocking Chair
This cozy spot to nurse and read is stain-resistant too.
To buy: Delta Children Lancaster Rocking Chair; $237.99 (originally $279.99); amazon.com
Easu Clouds Wall Decal Stickers
Cast a dreamy spell on walls or windows with decals.
To buy: Easu Clouds Wall Decal Stickers, $10.99; amazon.com
Crayola Kids Wooden Easel, Dry Erase Board & Chalkboard
Inspire creativity with this easel that's a chalkboard too.
To buy: Crayola Kids Wooden Easel, Dry Erase Board & Chalkboard, $79.99; amazon.com
Agirlgle Rainbow Stacker Blocks
This classic wooden toy looks like art on their shelf.
To buy: Agirlgle Rainbow Stacker Wood Building Blocks; $29.96; amazon.com
Labebe White Alpaca Plush Rocker
A rocking plush alpaca is much cooler than a pony!
To buy: Labebe White Alpaca Baby Plush Rocker, $129.99; amazon.com
HarperCollins Treasury of Picture Book Classics
Hook them on classics with 12 books in one volume.
To buy: HarperCollins Treasury of Picture Book Classics, $35.00; amazon.com
KidKraft Wood and Canvas Sling Bookshelf
Storing books in slings front-side out makes them easy for kids to choose their favorites.
To buy: KidKraft Wood and Canvas Sling Bookshelf; $48.07 (originally $64.99); amazon.com