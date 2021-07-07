Parents Editors and Amazon Home Teamed Up to Curate the Dreamiest Kids Bedroom Collection

From beds and bedding to bedtime books, these products will please both parents and children.
By and Jessica Hartshorn
July 07, 2021
Choosing the furniture and décor for your child's bedroom can be a dream or a nightmare, depending on how you go about it. You could be fulfilling all your Pinterest fantasies as you await the arrival of your first baby. Or you could be standing in a home goods store arguing with a growing toddler with very definite opinions about why you don't think an entire room devoted to dump trucks and Rubble from Paw Patrol is a great idea. This is why we suggest turning to Amazon Home for your kids' bedroom furniture and décor solutions.

The truth is, children grow out of your picture-perfect nursery, and they grow out of their own obsessions rather quickly too. When Parents teamed up with Amazon Home to curate a selection of furniture, décor, toys, and books for kids bedrooms, we kept those facts in mind. We came up with items that are classic and gender neutral, but also clever and cute. 

We kept in mind that this is a space where you may fight some bedtime battles and added tools, like room-darkening curtains and comfortable rocking chairs, to help you win them. We also know you want this to be where your child's imagination knows no limits, so we've included toys and books to encourage their artistic and problem-solving impulses—as well as pleasing and practical ways to store them all when it's clean-up time.

One more key characteristic of these Amazon Home choices: They're all very reasonably priced. Because, yeah, you may need room in your budget for that Paw Patrol dump truck collection after all. Visit Amazon for Parents' complete list of recommended kids bedroom products. Below are some of our favorites. 

Credit: Amazon

KidKraft Addison Wooden Twin Size Bed

This big-kid bed blends with any decor and lasts years.

To buy: KidKraft Addison Wooden Twin Size Bed, $258.35; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Where the Polka Dots Roam Twin-Size Bedding

This gender-neutral bedding features a colorful map of the world.

To buy: Where the Polka Dots Roam World Map Design Twin-Size Bedding Duvet Cover, $32.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Regal Home Collections Chevron Room-Darkening Curtain Panels

Dim the room with darkening curtains to signal sleep time.

To buy: Regal Home Collections Chevron Room-Darkening Curtain Panels, $23.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Haus and Hues Boho Nursery Wall Décor

Hang art that's nursery-cute yet kid-cool.

To buy: Haus and Hues Boho Nursery Wall Décor (set of 6), $13.99 (originally $14.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Shacos Round Kids ABC Rug

They'll spot the ABCs early on with this rug.

To buy: Shacos Round Kids ABC Rug, $40.98 (originally $42.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Delta Children Lancaster Rocking Chair

This cozy spot to nurse and read is stain-resistant too.

To buy: Delta Children Lancaster Rocking Chair; $237.99 (originally $279.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Easu Clouds Wall Decal Stickers

Cast a dreamy spell on walls or windows with decals.

To buy: Easu Clouds Wall Decal Stickers, $10.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Crayola Kids Wooden Easel, Dry Erase Board & Chalkboard

Inspire creativity with this easel that's a chalkboard too.

To buy: Crayola Kids Wooden Easel, Dry Erase Board & Chalkboard, $79.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Agirlgle Rainbow Stacker Blocks

This classic wooden toy looks like art on their shelf.

To buy: Agirlgle Rainbow Stacker Wood Building Blocks; $29.96; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Labebe White Alpaca Plush Rocker

A rocking plush alpaca is much cooler than a pony!

To buy: Labebe White Alpaca Baby Plush Rocker, $129.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

HarperCollins Treasury of Picture Book Classics

Hook them on classics with 12 books in one volume.

To buy: HarperCollins Treasury of Picture Book Classics, $35.00; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

KidKraft Wood and Canvas Sling Bookshelf

Storing books in slings front-side out makes them easy for kids to choose their favorites.

To buy: KidKraft Wood and Canvas Sling Bookshelf; $48.07 (originally $64.99); amazon.com

