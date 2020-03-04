Nurseries

Make your little one's sleepy spot a safe and happy haven. Get ideas for fun theme rooms, nursery suggestions from other moms, our top picks for cribs, rocking chairs, nursery art, and storage solutions that tame can help you tame new-baby clutter!

Most Recent

5 Items You Can Expect to Find in a Kardashian Nursery
From the affordable to the astronomical, these moms know how to cultivate a gorgeous nursery. 
Painting 101: Tips and Tricks for Updating Any Space
The quickest and cheapest way to make a big impact in your home? Paint! Here, we offer tips and tools to update any space with a fresh coat.
Pantone’s Color of the Year is Perfect for a Baby Nursery
If you're looking for nursery decor ideas, let "Greenery"—Pantone's 2017 Color of the Year—inspire you!
Hold On to Your Wizarding Hats! This Harry Potter-Themed Nursery Is Ah-Mazing
The mom behind this incredible Harry Potter-inspired nursery may just be a wizard in disguise!
Nursery Ideas: Design an Owl-Themed Nursery
Design your nursery to be a woodland wonderland with these owl-themed nursery ideas.
Nursery Ideas: Design a Bird-Themed Nursery
If you plan on designing a bird-themed nursery for your little one, watch this video for all the decoration ideas for your baby's room to take flight.
Advertisement

More Nurseries

How to Get a Celebrity Mom-Worthy Nursery on a Budget (Yes, It's Possible!)
Shalena Smith, interior designer and baby concierge to the stars, shares how she gifted one lucky couple with a nursery inspired by star mom Tamera Mowry-Housley.
Oh Joy! Target's New Nursery Collection Is Oh-So-Adorbs
The collaboration with designer Joy Cho features sweet and whimsical nursery and home decor items.
5 Hot Nursery Decor Trends for 2016
Find Your Unique Nursery Style
Tamera Mowry-Housley Gets 'Real' About the Inspiration Behind Her Baby Girl's Nursery
16 Gorgeous Celebrity Baby Nurseries

Real-Life Nursery Inspiration

Need a little inspiration? Design-savvy parents share the things they love most about their own kids' rooms.

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com