Gender-Neutral Nursery Ideas
If you want to move away from traditional blues and pinks, five mom bloggers showcase inspiring ideas for gender-neutral nurseries. They chose a base palette of gray, white, and black and added bright pops of color to accent their rooms.
Casa de Lewis: Reach for the Stars
Sada Lewis, of Casa de Lewis, painted daughter Paige's nursery a light gray, with dark-gray, white, yellow, and mint-green accents. Lewis even made her own mobile with a wood branch, baker's twine, and mint-colored 3-D paper stars (that she folded herself!). And she designed and created the white chipboard quote art on the wall. Don't forget to remove everything from the crib before you put your little one in it.
Casa de Lewis: Sunny Spot
A little paint can do wonders for a nursery. Lewis used Annie Sloan Chalk Paint in Arles, a golden yellow, to spruce up an old dresser that was originally meant for the living room. The white circle mirror was black but was repainted to fit in with the room.
Casa de Lewis: It's All in the Details
Hints of yellow and mint (which tie into the photo art on the wall) add more spots of color against a calm and soothing background.
The Painted Hive: Gray Matter
Kristine Franklin, of The Painted Hive, put together this simple and beautiful nursery for her daughter, Charlotte. The sleek wooden crib was refinished with a warm gray paint, a subtle glaze, and light distressing.
The Painted Hive: Rockin' Around
Franklin scooped up this black rocking chair on eBay and went to work transforming it. She replaced the back cushion with a standard European pillow that has wooden buttons and subtle red stripes.
The Painted Hive: Chalk It Up
The nursery's generic closet doors got an extra dose of fun with chalkboard paint and white alphabet decals.
Nursery Ideas: Design a Modern Nursery
Ale and Tere: Going Minimalist
Teresa and Alejandro Gonzalez, of Ale and Tere, created an open, minimalist nursery for their daughter, Grace. They added one unique touch in the crib: cute stuffed animals (they're actually rats!) named Rosita and Ronaldo.
Ale and Tere: What's Old Is New
A collection of furniture Teresa had from previous apartments was used to furnish the room, along with other personal touches like books and frames. The repainted dark-gray basket stand was red when it was purchased five years ago.
Ale and Tere: Cozy Corner
Once upon a time, the fuzzy white stool you see here was patterned in palm trees! Teresa reupholstered it a few years ago to coordinate with the glider Alejandro's dad gave them.
The Arizona Russums: Staying Neutral
When Jen Russum, of The Arizona Russums, was pregnant, she didn't want to know if she was having a boy or a girl. (She ended up having a girl, named Zianne.) So she set out to create a neutral nursery of light gray and white, with plans to add gender-specific additions later. The DIY lattice wall behind the crib was created using a stencil and dark-gray paint.
The Arizona Russums: Baby Banner
The fun black-and-white pennant banner over the changing table was made by Russum's sister.
Minnesota Mrs: Monkey Around
As a child, Jessi Atkinson, of Minnesota Mrs, loved sock monkeys. So when it came time to creating a nursery for her son, nicknamed "Bubs," she injected humor with a sock monkey theme with red and brown colors. She even used key chains purchased from the craft store Hobby Lobby to make this monkey mobile.
Minnesota Mrs: To the Letter
All the quirky letters on the wall above the bold red dresser were collected from various stores. The adorable sock monkey basket is just big enough for all of the diaper-changing essentials.
Minnesota Mrs: Complementary Colors
The glossy apple-green lamp here is a nice touch on top of the apple-red nightstand. Black-and-white accents (including the dice drawer knob) tone down the bold hues.
For Pet Lovers: Animal House
This pale wood changing area is designed with a pet theme -- perfect for your future dog lover!
The Land of Nod: Bright Star
This nursery has a sleek white design, but it still feels cozy. Baby will love looking at the star and moon display above the rocking chair.
Copyright © 2014 Meredith Corporation.