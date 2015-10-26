Find Your Unique Nursery Style
Pick a Color
Em Scott, a designer in San Francsico, never dreamed she'd base her daughter Charlie's nursery on the color pink. Then she came across this rosy crib and ended up decorating around its blushing loveliness.
A Pattern
Designer Karen Wolf's clients had purchased a dotted Roman window shade for their gender-neutral nursery and wanted to build from there. Wolf, based in South Orange, New Jersey, turned the room more "boy" when the couple learned they were expecting a son.
A Theme
Chicago designer SuzAnn Kletzien was pregnant herself when clients commissioned her to decorate their baby's room. They knew they wanted a stargazing theme, and Kletzien had fun executing the idea in a modern way.
A Fave Object
John and Sherry Petersik, designers and authors of Lovable Livable Home, owned a two-paneled print of a deconstructed bicycle that they loved. When they found out they were expecting a second child, they decided to create their son's whole nursery around the cool artwork.