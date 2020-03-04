Nursery Design Ideas

It's time to decorate the nursery! How exciting! Here you'll get inspired by our nursery design ideas - colors, themes, and schemes to make the nursery a place you'll all love to be.

Most Recent

Durable Kid-Friendly Decor That Will Save Parents Money in the Long Run
When you shop for durable design, you don't have to replace it when your kid transitions from toddler to tween. And that's a parenting money hack we can all get behind.
Parents Editors and Amazon Home Teamed Up to Curate the Dreamiest Kids Bedroom Collection
From beds and bedding to bedtime books, these products will please both parents and children.
Nursery Theme Ideas That Will Save You Money in the Long Run
We've rounded up six of the best timeless, elegant nursery themes that your kiddo can live in from birth to prom and beyond—and which will save you a ton of redecorating money.
9 Design Tips to Spruce up a Nursery or Kids' Room in No Time
Score interior design tips for creating a nursery or child's room that you'll love (and appreciate!) through the years.
Top Nursery Decor Trends for 2019, According to Pinterest
Here are the eye-catching nursery decor trends parents are sure to adore in 2019.
5 Items You Can Expect to Find in a Kardashian Nursery
From the affordable to the astronomical, these moms know how to cultivate a gorgeous nursery. 
More Nursery Design Ideas

West Elm Is Launching a Baby Line With Pottery Barn Kids, and We're Obsessed
Design-loving parents will obsess over West Elm’s collab with sister brand Pottery Barn Kids, available May 10. 
Painting 101: Tips and Tricks for Updating Any Space
You'll Want Everything From Oh Joy!'s New Nursery Collection
Exclusive: Get the First Look at Target's New Cloud Island Nursery Collection
Farmhouse Chic: 11 Rustic Nursery Decor Ideas

Pantone’s Color of the Year is Perfect for a Baby Nursery

If you're looking for nursery decor ideas, let "Greenery"—Pantone's 2017 Color of the Year—inspire you!

All Nursery Design Ideas

