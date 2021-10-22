The 10 Best Crib Mattresses for Babies and Toddlers

Best Rated: Graco Premium Foam Crib Mattress

Certifications: GreenGuard Gold Certified and CertiPUR-US Certified

With 65 years of experience, Graco makes baby products you can trust. Although strollers and car seats are some of the company's most popular items, Graco's Crib and Toddler Mattress earns tons of praise from shoppers (it currently has over 27,000 five-star ratings on Amazon). The baby bed has even won numerous awards, including the 2021 National Parenting Product Award. What makes it so special? It has a breathable foam core that offers the perfect amount of firmness to keep babies safe yet comfortable, leading to longer nights of sleep. The cover is water resistant and unzips for a deep clean in your washing machine.

"My son is 6 months old, and we've been preparing to transition him to his new room and crib. Since birth, he has been sleeping in his bassinet or playpen and normally he would sleep 3–4 hours at a time," one reviewer said. "Amazingly, after getting this mattress he slept a full seven hours the first night. After two weeks, he now sleeps eight to 10 hours a night. There is no question in my mind that it's this mattress that helped. So thank you, Graco, for an amazing product and giving us some hours back of sleep."