The 10 Best Baby Cribs for Every Kind of Nursery

A baby crib is the centerpiece of any nursery. While choosing the item that your baby will sleep in for months (or years!) sounds simple enough (how hard can picking out a crib really be?!), a seemingly endless supply of options to choose from can actually leave you—well—exhausted.
The thing is, the best baby cribs have two key features in common: They’re safe and they’re simple. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) notes that for babies younger than 1 years old, the best safe sleeping environment is a no-frills one. That means a firm mattress with a tight-fitting sheet where your baby can sleep on his or her back (and no blankets, bumpers, stuffed animals, or the likes).
So, what are the best products out there for ensuring such a setup? Well, that depends on what you’re looking for exactly. This list of top picks include cribs for small spaces (hello, city living), cribs with extra storage (hallelujah), convertible cribs (that will last you years), and cribs that absolutely ooze in style (matching the theme of the rest of your house). No matter what kind of look you’re going for, these options will meet your needs while also ensuring your baby gets a good night’s sleep—because that’s the ultimate goal, right?
This Norwegian company is known for its sleek children’s furniture, but parents with small spaces especially love Stokke’s mini crib as a bassinet alternative for babies six months and younger (it’s only 24 inches wide). With an oval design and lockable wheels (read: you can wheel it easily from room-to-room even if your baby is sleeping), it’s an easy pick for apartment dwellers. For parents with more space, the crib comes in a bigger size that can be transformed into a toddler bed when the time comes.
To buy: $499; nordstrom.com.
Only having to buy an item once (at least for a few years) is music to any parent’s ears, which is why Babyletto’s convertible cribs are so popular. This model easily goes from crib to daybed to toddler bed when the timing is right and even comes with a toddler rail for when you covert it. As a crib, it’s sleek, made with natural New Zealand pine wood, and Greenguard Gold Certified, which means it’s been tested for 10,000+ chemicals to pass super stringent emission standards. Phew.
To buy: $399; crateandbarrel.com.
There’s a reason Graco’s Pack and Play makes its way onto so many baby registries, serving as the official travel crib of choice. It’s incredibly easy to set up (the crib’s “mattress” doubles as the Pack and Play’s outer packaging when you pack it up), take down, and comfortable for baby to sleep in on-the-go. Plus, doubling as a play yard, it’s perfect for a day at the beach, a picnic, or any outing where you might want your baby to a spot to take a nap.
To buy: $100; buybuybaby.com.
A solid pick for any new parent, this crib has all of the essential features you want, plus some fun extras—four adjustable mattress heights to fit babies as they grow (read: so they won’t climb out!), wheels, and convertible features so you can turn the crib into a toddler bed or daybed later on. What’s more, it’s finished in non-toxic paint and is Greenguard Gold Certified.
To buy: $199; wayfair.com.
This sturdy wooden crib has three different height adjustments to use as your baby starts to grow and converts into a toddler and daybed. Delta prides itself on offering Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)-certified pieces, which means they meet or exceed the safety standards set by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and ASTM, which develops technical standards for products.
To buy: $250; amazon.com.
Parents looking for the most bang for their buck can’t go wrong with this classic crib. It has an oversized drawer for storage underneath, three different height adjustments, and an option to convert the crib into everything from a toddler bed to—eventually—a full-sized bed. Plus, it’s got all the safety measures (JPMA-certified and ASTM-certified) to boot.
To buy: $280; buybuybaby.com.
The thing about cribs is that they can get expensive. But this affordable pick is stylish with curved lines to give your nursery a crisp, finished look without breaking the bank. Plus, it comes with all of the bells and whistles you’re looking for, from adjustable mattress heights, the ability to convert into a toddler bed and a regular bed, and more.
To buy: $165 (originally $176); amazon.com.
Smaller than other full-size cribs (yet big enough when converted to last through the toddler years) this solid wooden crib has baby-safe finishes, lockable wheels, comes in five different colors, and has an easy-to-fold design if you want to pack it up and take it with you on the go. It’s bold enough to stand out in a good way in the nursery yet simple enough to go with any kind of theme.
To buy: $805; amazon.com.
This crib has the modern design a lot of us are looking for, with “X” framed legs and a two-toned design, but it’s not all aesthetics. Storkcraft’s Equinox crib is also JPMA-certified, convertible, and has adjustable heights for a standard size crib mattress so you don’t have to buy a mattress from the brand.
To buy: $333 (originally $380); amazon.com.
For parents who want their baby’s crib to look just as good as it performs, this crib has the specs you’re after (Greenguard-certified, height adjustments, the ability to convert) paired with timeless style to match your home and nursery. It’s made from sustainably-sourced wood and designed with solid craftsmanship, sure to make it the star of any nursery you’re crafting.
To buy: $480 (originally $599); westelm.com.