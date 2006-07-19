Moms Respond: What Silly Things Have You Done While Sleep Deprived?

Changing Colors

As I was giving my 4-month-old son a bath, I started to panic -- his little feet were green! After a moment, I realized I was so exhausted that I never took off his socks!Jennifer, Northfield, New Jersey

Heavy Lifting

One night, after hearing my newborn cry, I hurried out of bed half asleep and went to pick him up. I put one hand under his head and one under his bottom and said, "Don't worry, honey, Mommy has you," and tried to lift him. Immediately, I was brought to my senses by my husband asking me what I was trying to do. I was so tired that I was attempting to lift my 6'2" husband out of our bed!Jackie, Hancock, New York

Upside Down

After a long week marked by sleep deprivation, I went to get my 5-month-old from her crib. Something just didn't feel quite right. After a couple of seconds, I realized that I was holding our daughter upside down!Jenna, Decatur, Arkansas

Double Vision

I had just survived my one-month anniversary of being a mom to twins and was sitting in a chair in the living room watching TV with my husband. I was exhausted, and as I looked around the room, I realized that I saw only one of the twins. After nervously glancing in all directions, I asked my husband if he could see the other twin. He looked at me kind of funny and said, "He's attached to your left breast." We still laugh about it today!Kara, Lowell, Michigan

Wardrobe Mishap

I couldn't find one of my nursing bras. After searching forever, I decided to take a shower. As I was getting undressed, I found it -- I had been wearing two nursing bras all day without realizing it. Sandy, Albion, Ohio

Beauty Sleep

Though I've had a baby, I still hold on to my longtime beauty routine of applying cold cream at night. One morning, after a particularly exhausting night, I rushed out the door for an early office meeting. When I arrived, I noticed some coworkers staring at me. It wasn't until my boss called me "Casper" that I realized what I'd done. A quick look in a mirror revealed the obvious: I had forgotten to wash my face!Tori, Boston, Massachusetts