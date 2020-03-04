Sleep Deprivation

Every new parent is sleep deprived. Sleep deprivation can be tough to deal with, especially if you're someone that needs a lot of sleep. Here you'll learn how to get more sleep, cope with sleep deprivation, and more.

Most Recent

8 Greatest Fantasies of Sleep-Deprived Parents
"It's 6:30 p.m. and I've returned from a busy day. Shockingly, the house is quiet, sparkling clean, and the dishes and laundry are done."
I Got Tips For Living With Sleep Deprivation From Navy SEALs
Plagued by a crippling fear of the sleep deprivation I'd face as a new dad, I went right to the U.S. military's most elite units for help. The response I got wasn't what I expected.
New Moms Are More Sleep Deprived Than We Thought
Think you're the only new mom who routinely gets just an hour of uninterrupted sleep? Think again.
Attention New Parents: You're In for Six Years of Bad Sleep
A new study shows that not only are parents of babies exhausted, but that poor parental sleep continues into their children's elementary school years.
How to Clean Your Bedroom for Better Sleep
These simple steps for refreshing your bedroom can create a better sleeping environment. Bring on the extra zzz's!
Eddie Redmayne Finds the Perfect Way to Describe New Parent Sleep Deprivation
Eddie, you totally nailed what it feels like to never, ever, ever sleep.
Advertisement

More Sleep Deprivation

Could This New Infant Sleeper Be the Secret to More Sleep—for You and Your Baby?
The Wifi-enabled product senses your baby’s cries and responds with comforting sound and movement.
This Mom Just Got So Real About Life With a Teething Baby
After a particularly hellish night with her daughter, one mom reached out to others on Instragram to let them know "this too shall pass."
20 Big Signs You're a Sleep-Deprived Parent
Why Less Sleep May Not Be So Bad
Putting an End to Sleepless Nights
7 New Mom Sleep-Saving Tips

6 New Mom Secrets

While women spend pregnancy eagerly awaiting a baby, they don't anticipate some unexpected truths. Here, real moms speak up about new-mom woes so that you never have to say, "Why didn't anyone tell me?" 

All Sleep Deprivation

Hey, New Mom: Here's the Real Reason Why You're So Tired in the Morning
In Search of Sleep
Moms Respond: What Silly Things Have You Done While Sleep Deprived?
Not Enough ZZZs = Weight Gain?
New-Mom Sleep Survey
Sleep Deprivation After Baby
8 Ways to Combat New Moms' Sleep Troubles
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com