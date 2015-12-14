20 NICU Babies Meet Their Big Sibs for the First Time
All Smiles
Here's my two-year-old, Gavin, meeting and welcoming his new baby, Ethan, home after a 25-day NICU stay to mature his breathing after he was born early. Our hospital understandably doesn't allow children under three to visit the NICU, so Gavin made signs and had a big party with presents, balloons and a cake for their meeting/his baby brother's homecoming. It was my very favorite day! –Kelly McNeil Andreycak
Big Bro Is Infatuated
We were stuck in the NICU for a week with Emma, Jaxon was so ready to meet his baby sister as you can tell! –Allesha Jett
The Excitement Is Real
My son, Mason meeting his baby sister, Audrey right before she turned 1 month old. She was born 8 weeks early and they didn't allow children in the NICU. So the nurses arrange for them to meet through the window on 7/4/15. Melts my heart every time. –Amber Barry
Big Sis' First Look
My girls meeting for the first time. Gabriella was a micro preemie (born at 23 weeks) and her sister Isabella couldn't meet her for almost 3 months due to not being allowed to visit the NICU. We took pictures each day to share with Isabella. This day finally came and we kept it a secret until the moment we all scrubbed in. It was a tearful event for all who witnessed the girls' first encounter. –Sabrina Lynn
The Wait Is Over
"Dean, I've been waiting for you for a long time. I'm your big sister Madison and it's very nice to meet you." (Taken the day he came home from NICU) #momentshefellinlove #firstSQUEEZEmanytofollow –Jackie Kim
Surprise!
Big brother Mason meeting his surprise brother that none of us knew about until I gave birth in the bathroom, who then needed open heart surgery, so this is Mason meeting William for the first time in the NICU at Boston Children's Hospital. –Natasha Melo
#Ecstatic
Our son was born 6 weeks early and in the NICU for 3 weeks. His big sister Brooke came up every day with us and held him and sang to him! –Tasha Connelly
Only Child, No More
When my granddaughter met her sister for the first time she looked like she was laying down the ground rules for older vs. younger. I think because her sister was in the NICU for three months she didn't really think she was coming home and she would stay the one and only! –Jeannette Moore Wall
Love at First Sight
My son Crux meeting his sister Phoenix for the first time. She spent six weeks in the NICU after being born at 31 weeks so big brother was, and is, especially protective of her. –Dara Swift
Big Sis Is a Natural
Big sister Chloe meets baby sister Charlotte in the NICU. Big sis was scared to hold her because of the wires and cords, but she did great. –Ronica Romig
Beep, Beep!
Our baby Harrison was born full term but with a pair of lungs that just weren't ready to work. After a month of fighting in the NICU we were able to bring him home to meet his big brother, Caden, for the first time...and this was the result (caden wasn't impressed that his nose didn't beep). –Charmaine Kunzler
The Real Stamp of Approval
My big brother gives his kiss of approval after spending 2 weeks in the NICU. –Amanda Graves
Two New Brothers Are Better Than One
Older Brother Cameron with both his twin brothers home for the first time. Tyler on the left and Gavin on the right who spent 10 days in the NICU. –Tracey Sands
Much-Anticipated
Our little Rylan was born 10 weeks early at 3 lbs and spent 5 weeks in the NICU. Our 4 year old, Emmalyn, with much anticipation and excitement finally met her brother! –Stefanie Marky
Super Proud Sibs
Their new baby brother was born premature and was in the NICU for 2 weeks. This was the day we brought him home and big brother and big sister finally got to meet him. –Jessica Cope-Abdool
From Ear to Ear
Big brother Nathan (5) was so exited to meet his little brother, even if it was 6 weeks early. We had just gotten the carpets laid in his "big brother" room that morning when little brother decided to make a surprise appearance. He wouldn't get to see him again for 17 more days as the little one ended up in the NICU, but all is well now. –Lynn Potenza
The Protector
After 3 weeks in the NICU, Emma was so content to meet her biggest brother Noah, he is her protector :) –Tara McGilveary-Stachoski
She's Smitten
Baby sis spent 3 weeks in the NICU so big sis was so happy to finally meet her!! She was so smitten and still is!! –Angi Leadore Eiring
Hey There, Little Bro
Big brother JP meeting baby brother Liam for the first time after Liam spent 7 weeks in the NICU. –AnnMarie Tarabocchia Carney
Much-Awaited Moment
Big sister and brother meeting baby Ivy for the first time. After being in the NICU for a week they couldn't wait to meet her! –Melody Dowland