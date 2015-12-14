My girls meeting for the first time. Gabriella was a micro preemie (born at 23 weeks) and her sister Isabella couldn't meet her for almost 3 months due to not being allowed to visit the NICU. We took pictures each day to share with Isabella. This day finally came and we kept it a secret until the moment we all scrubbed in. It was a tearful event for all who witnessed the girls' first encounter. –Sabrina Lynn