20 NICU Babies Meet Their Big Sibs for the First Time

By Caitlin St. John December 14, 2015
Credit: Melody Dowland
Some siblings have to wait longer to meet their little brother or sister—but that doesn't mean they're any less excited! These adorable reader-submitted images perfectly depict the excitement big sibs feel when they finally meet the newest addition to the family.
Start Slideshow

1 of 20

All Smiles

Credit: Kelly McNeil Andreycak

Here's my two-year-old, Gavin, meeting and welcoming his new baby, Ethan, home after a 25-day NICU stay to mature his breathing after he was born early. Our hospital understandably doesn't allow children under three to visit the NICU, so Gavin made signs and had a big party with presents, balloons and a cake for their meeting/his baby brother's homecoming. It was my very favorite day! –Kelly McNeil Andreycak

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Big Bro Is Infatuated

Credit: Allesha Jett

We were stuck in the NICU for a week with Emma, Jaxon was so ready to meet his baby sister as you can tell! –Allesha Jett

3 of 20

The Excitement Is Real

Credit: Amber Barry

My son, Mason meeting his baby sister, Audrey right before she turned 1 month old. She was born 8 weeks early and they didn't allow children in the NICU. So the nurses arrange for them to meet through the window on 7/4/15. Melts my heart every time. –Amber Barry

Advertisement

4 of 20

Big Sis' First Look

Credit: Sabrina Lynn

My girls meeting for the first time. Gabriella was a micro preemie (born at 23 weeks) and her sister Isabella couldn't meet her for almost 3 months due to not being allowed to visit the NICU. We took pictures each day to share with Isabella. This day finally came and we kept it a secret until the moment we all scrubbed in. It was a tearful event for all who witnessed the girls' first encounter. –Sabrina Lynn

5 of 20

The Wait Is Over

Credit: Jackie Kim

"Dean, I've been waiting for you for a long time. I'm your big sister Madison and it's very nice to meet you." (Taken the day he came home from NICU) #momentshefellinlove #firstSQUEEZEmanytofollow –Jackie Kim

6 of 20

Surprise!

Credit: Natasha Melo

Big brother Mason meeting his surprise brother that none of us knew about until I gave birth in the bathroom, who then needed open heart surgery, so this is Mason meeting William for the first time in the NICU at Boston Children's Hospital. –Natasha Melo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

#Ecstatic

Credit: Tasha Connelly

Our son was born 6 weeks early and in the NICU for 3 weeks. His big sister Brooke came up every day with us and held him and sang to him! –Tasha Connelly

8 of 20

Only Child, No More

Credit: Jeannette Moore Wall

When my granddaughter met her sister for the first time she looked like she was laying down the ground rules for older vs. younger. I think because her sister was in the NICU for three months she didn't really think she was coming home and she would stay the one and only! –Jeannette Moore Wall

9 of 20

Love at First Sight

Credit: Dara Swift

My son Crux meeting his sister Phoenix for the first time. She spent six weeks in the NICU after being born at 31 weeks so big brother was, and is, especially protective of her. –Dara Swift

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Big Sis Is a Natural

Credit: Ronica Romig

Big sister Chloe meets baby sister Charlotte in the NICU. Big sis was scared to hold her because of the wires and cords, but she did great. –Ronica Romig

11 of 20

Beep, Beep!

Credit: Charmaine Kunzler

Our baby Harrison was born full term but with a pair of lungs that just weren't ready to work. After a month of fighting in the NICU we were able to bring him home to meet his big brother, Caden, for the first time...and this was the result (caden wasn't impressed that his nose didn't beep). –Charmaine Kunzler

12 of 20

The Real Stamp of Approval

Credit: Amanda Graves

My big brother gives his kiss of approval after spending 2 weeks in the NICU. –Amanda Graves

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Two New Brothers Are Better Than One

Credit: Tracey Sands

Older Brother Cameron with both his twin brothers home for the first time. Tyler on the left and Gavin on the right who spent 10 days in the NICU. –Tracey Sands

14 of 20

Much-Anticipated

Credit: Stefanie Marky

Our little Rylan was born 10 weeks early at 3 lbs and spent 5 weeks in the NICU. Our 4 year old, Emmalyn, with much anticipation and excitement finally met her brother! –Stefanie Marky

15 of 20

Super Proud Sibs

Credit: Jessica Cope-Abdool

Their new baby brother was born premature and was in the NICU for 2 weeks. This was the day we brought him home and big brother and big sister finally got to meet him. –Jessica Cope-Abdool

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

From Ear to Ear

Credit: Lynn Potenza

Big brother Nathan (5) was so exited to meet his little brother, even if it was 6 weeks early. We had just gotten the carpets laid in his "big brother" room that morning when little brother decided to make a surprise appearance. He wouldn't get to see him again for 17 more days as the little one ended up in the NICU, but all is well now. –Lynn Potenza

17 of 20

The Protector

Credit: Tara McGilveary-Stachoski

After 3 weeks in the NICU, Emma was so content to meet her biggest brother Noah, he is her protector :) –Tara McGilveary-Stachoski

18 of 20

She's Smitten

Credit: Angi Leadore Eiring

Baby sis spent 3 weeks in the NICU so big sis was so happy to finally meet her!! She was so smitten and still is!! –Angi Leadore Eiring

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Hey There, Little Bro

Credit: AnnMarie Tarabocchia Carney

Big brother JP meeting baby brother Liam for the first time after Liam spent 7 weeks in the NICU. –AnnMarie Tarabocchia Carney

20 of 20

Much-Awaited Moment

Credit: Melody Dowland

Big sister and brother meeting baby Ivy for the first time. After being in the NICU for a week they couldn't wait to meet her! –Melody Dowland

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Caitlin St. John