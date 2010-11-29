ABC's of Playdates

Ah, the days of new motherhood. It's a time of highs (and lows) that can shift in a heartbeat. As a rookie, Robin Saks Frankel found that gabbing with other moms reined in her overwhelming feelings and frustrations: "All the parenting books in the world couldn't help me through the roller coaster of emotions," says Frankel, whose boys are 7 months and 2. "But chatting with other women did." That's why the New York City mom joined as many playgroups as possible through a center in her neighborhood that caters to families with kids. The happy result? "I met a gazillion people and widened my pool of friends."

Experts also give friend time the nod. "It's super important to connect with other moms," says Tammy Gold, a psychotherapist in Short Hills, New Jersey, who has a 17-month-old and a 4-year-old. "Motherhood can be isolating: You're alone all day, and you think you're the only one in the universe whose baby cries nonstop or won't sleep more than two hours at a stretch," Gold says. "It's key to find women with whom you can relate so you can talk about the daily details of caring for a child, such as which bottle to use or nursing technique to try."

Want to broaden your social circle? Follow these need-to-knows for mingling with other moms.