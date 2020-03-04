Motherhood

The Pandemic Is Exposing More Partners to the Realities of New Motherhood—and It's About Time
With more parents working from home due to COVID-19, some new mothers feel more supported.
Working Mother of Three on Why Summer Feels Like 'Mom-Guilt Season': 'The Daily Hustle Prevails'
"It is hard to be inside working when you know summer is made for playing outside and the most joyous season for kids," Megan Brammeier told GMA.
7 Easy Things New Moms Can Do to Feel Better After Baby
These tips will push away new-mama drama and help you feel organized and resilient.
By ‘Just Being Serena,’ the Tennis Star Turned Feminist Icon Is Influencing Change Starting With New Moms
Her return to tennis after life-threatening birth complications and postpartum road bumps inspired us all, but for Serena Williams, the conversation around motherhood and women’s rights is just getting started.
Serena Williams Says She 'Felt Like I Was Not a Good Mom' to Daughter Alexis Olympia
Serena Williams is opening up about struggling with mommy guilt in an intimate post she shared on Instagram.
This Is What My Postpartum Experience Was Really Like
Nothing can truly prepare you for how you'll feel after you give birth. This mom shares what the first weeks postpartum were like for her so you'll know what to expect.
How to Deal With New Mom Stress
It’s totally normal for new moms to feel both #blessed and #stressed. But if your worries are spiraling out of control, reach out for help.
'Honest Toddler' Creator Shares Her Poignant Postpartum Depression Story
More and more prominent mamas are sharing their battles with postpartum depression—and helping bring awareness to the issue.
Will Bee Venom Really Reduce Your C-Section Scars? Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks So
This Workout Lets You Bring Your Baby to the Barre
New Meal Delivery Service Makes Life Easier for New Moms
Mom Recreates Beyoncé's First Photo With Her Twins, and It's a Reason to LOL Today

This Mom Parody of Vogue's '73 Questions' Is Hysterical, and So Spot-On

Watch this mom of twins get real in a parody "interview" based on Vogue's "73 Questions" series, and see if you relate to any (or all) of her answers.

See Why This Mom's Spoken-Word Poem Has 6 Million Views (So Far!)
This Breastfeeding Photo Is an Important Reminder That Every Baby Is Different
Fitness Star Gets Real About Her Postpartum Belly and the Internet Falls in Love With Her
Whoa: Most Moms Carry Babies on Their Left Sides, and Science Knows Why
This Mom's Look Back on the First Year of Motherhood Is So Real It Hurts
When Your Non-Mom Friend Shows Zero Interest in Your Kids
Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Celebs Who Shed the Baby Weight ASAP
7 Things You'll Feel When This Baby Is Your Last Baby
The 10 Phases of Taking a Shower With a Newborn in the House
Chrissy Teigen Just Nailed a Weird Truth About Babies in This New Video of Luna
This Pregnant Mom's Travel Experience Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity
10 Things NOT to Say to a Mom on Maternity Leave
This Multitasking Momboss Proves Creativity Doesn't Stop After Baby
Mom Nails How Ridiculous Parenting Double Standards Are in One Post
30 Little Ways to Bond With Baby
This Mom's Bassinet Ad Perfectly Describes Motherhood Fantasy vs. Reality
Yes! The Moms in This Video Perfectly Describe What #BeingAMomIs
Mom Whose Baby Died at Daycare Is Making a Difference—And You Can Help
6 Real Mom Back Pain Triggers (and Strategies for Feeling Better!)
Moms, Is Facebook Making You Depressed? Find Out Now
How Is Ginger Zee Killing It at Two Jobs Just Six Months After Giving Birth?!
Kendra Wilkinson's Stretch Mark Pic Keeps It Real on Mother's Day
'SNL' Has the Perfect Hairstyle to Go With Your Mom Jeans: The Cut!
Kourtney Kardashian's Advice to New Moms: Chill Out, People Used to Have Babies in Caves!
5 Reasons Why the Second Year As a Mom Is So Much Better Than the First
