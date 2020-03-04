Fatherhood

Congratulations, Dad. Here you'll learn what first-time dads need to know about fatherhood - from caring for baby, to finding balance between home and work, to being a better partner to your spouse, and more.

Most Recent

Dad Takes To Reddit To Ask If Other Fathers Get 'Uncomfortable Stares' When Out With Their Children
PSA: When a father is out with his children, expect it.
Deaf Dad on TikTok Shows His Toddler Interpret for Him for the First Time
The heartwarming clip shows a toddler telling her deaf father that a baby is crying in Target.
Jamie Foxx on Being a Feminist Dad Raising Daughters in 'Different Times'
In his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense, the triple threat shares new and inherited parenting wisdom through a funny, compassionate lens.
How We Talk About Dads Adds to the Mental Load on Moms
It's often reported that moms carry a bulk of the weight of parenting alone, but research shows that's not the case. By leaving dads out of the conversation, we are adding onto both the stress they feel and the pressures moms face. 
How to #DanceLikeaDad: New PSA Promotes Quality Dad Time
A new Ad Council PSA encourages dads to bond with their kids by getting the family on their feet to #DanceLikeaDad.
What Dads Need to Know About Having a Baby Girl
New fathers often bow out when the baby is a girl. That's a mistake for everyone. Here's why, and how to build a strong father-daughter relationship.
Advertisement

More Fatherhood

A Guy's Guide to Having a Baby
Read the instruction manual. Just don't assume it's accurate.
'Outdaughtered' Dad Reveals Struggle With Postpartum Depression
TLC reality show star Adam Busby hopes talking about his PPD will bring light to the condition that affects one in 10 dads.
Must-Watch: This Dad's Dramatic Reenactment Video of His Baby Insisting to Be Held
8 Things New Dads Can Do to Empower Themselves as Caretakers
LOL Video Shows New Dad Comforting Imaginary Baby in His Sleep
Chrissy Teigen Wants Moms to Know There's 'Light on the Other Side' of PPD

The Sweet Story Behind This Amazing Photo of a New Dad

After struggling with inferitlity, this couple was filled with emotion when they finally got to meet their rainbow baby. And luckily, a photographer was there to capture the precious moment.

All Fatherhood

You've Got to Watch These Baby-Wearing Dads Get Funky
John Legend Epically Shuts Down Wife Chrissy Teigen's Haters
Dad Hilariously Edits Wife's Baby Care Instructions
Ashton Kutcher and the 'Puff Daddies' Have Your New Dad Anthem
We Salute This New Bill to Give Military Dads and Adoptive Parents Better Family Leave
Dad's Photos Catch His Little 'Leprechaun' in Some Epic Mischief
Hey, New Dads! Don't Forget to Take Care of Mom, Too
Now, Dad Shows Triplets and Toddler Who's Boss at Bedtime
Too Cute! Baby Gets Seriously Confused by His Dad's Twin
Dad's Sweet Lullaby Works Magic on His Fussy Baby
Dad Dubsmashes Son's Entire First Year and It's as Awesome as You'd Think
Musician Jon McLaughlin Shares How Fatherhood Changed His Sound
Surprise! Here's How Moms Decide If Their Partner Will Be a Good Parent
Hey Moms: Dads Gain Weight After Having Kids, Too!
LOL: Watch This Dad Hold His Baby in 17 Different Ways!
Are Dads Getting Their Due This Father's Day?
See the Trick That Gets Baby to Sleep in 42 Seconds!
6 Reasons Why Justin and Jessica Will Be Great Parents
Virtual Reality Helps a Dad Watch His Son's Birth -- From 2,500 Miles Away!
See What You REALLY Do All Day With Baby
Watch the Cutest Daddy-Baby Dance Party Ever
'Equal Rights for Men' Lawyers Seek Rights for Dads
Dads, Kids Spend 7 Times More Quality Time than in the 1970s
Real-Life Dads Finally Get Their Due
Young Dads Face Postpartum Depression Risk
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com