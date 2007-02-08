13 Laugh Out Loud Quotations

Everyone needs a good laugh, once in a while.
By Deirdre Byrne February 08, 2007
"We are born naked, wet, and hungry. Then things get worse."

-- Anonymous

"Be sure to leave the babysitter a first-aid kit with tourniquet; the phone numbers of the pediatrician, the ambulance, the fire department, the police, the Poison Control Center, all your neighbors, the Mayo Clinic, all your relatives, the State Department, etc; and a note telling her where you are ('We're in the basement') and what to do in the event of an emergency ('Pound on the floor')."

-- Dave Barry

"People who say they sleep like a baby usually don't have one."

-- Leo Burke

"In spite of the seven thousand books of expert advice, the right way to discipline a child is still a mystery to most fathers and ... mothers. Only your grandmother and Genghis Khan know how to do it."

-- Bill Cosby

"Layette. That's French for 'You must buy at least one of everything in this store.'"

-- Ian Davis

"Mothers, food, love, and career: the four major guilt groups."

-- Cathy Guisewite

"When I grow up I want to be a little boy."

-- Joseph Heller

"Diaper backwards spells repaid. Think about it."

-- Marshall McLuhan

"The best way to keep children at home is to make the home atmosphere pleasant -- and let the air out of their tires."

-- Dorothy Parker

"You know that children are growing up when they start asking questions that have answers."

-- John J. Plomp

"You know your children are growing up when they stop asking you where they came from and refuse to tell you where they're going."

-- P.J. O'Rourke

"Adults are obsolete children."

-- Dr. Seuss

"Adam and Eve had many advantages, but the principal one was that they escaped teething."

-- Mark Twain

