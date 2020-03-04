New Parent Emotions

There can be high highs and low lows with a brand new baby. Here, you'll find tips for getting through those amazing, difficult, and sometimes hilarious new parent moments.

Most Recent

How to Deal With New Mom Stress
It’s totally normal for new moms to feel both #blessed and #stressed. But if your worries are spiraling out of control, reach out for help.
'Honest Toddler' Creator Shares Her Poignant Postpartum Depression Story
More and more prominent mamas are sharing their battles with postpartum depression—and helping bring awareness to the issue.
'Blackish' Just Tackled Postpartum Depression—Here's Why it Matters
A character on Black-ish is suffering from postpartum depression, and a recent episode addressed the issue in a remarkable, refreshing way.
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs Get Real About Prenatal Depression
Comedian Jenny Mollen has suffered with both postpartum depression and prenatal depression—and hopes to bring attention to both issues.
9 Small Acts of Kindness to Save a New Mom's Sanity
Want to help a new mom? Give her a highly specific suggestion of something you can do to help out. Then, don't take no for an answer!
Science Says Having a Baby Tanks Your Self-Esteem for 3 Whole Years
A new study shows that women experience a dip in self-esteem for up to three years after their baby is born—and I totally understand why.
Advertisement

More New Parent Emotions

Imperfect Love: A Mother, a Daughter, and the Unexpected Gift of Down Syndrome
There was never any question that I wanted to be Fern’s mother. I just didn’t want her to have Down syndrome.
5 Things I Learned From Having Postpartum Depression
Battling PPD twice has given me priceless insight into the importance of self-care and the value of mental health awareness and treatment.
Dads Play Important Role in Lessening Effects of Mom's Depression, Study Says
The 30-Day Fearless Parenting Challenge
Chrissy Teigen Wants Moms to Know There's 'Light on the Other Side' of PPD
Tess Holliday Reveals She Was an 'Emotional Mess' After Welcoming Her Second Son

Dove's New Campaign Challenges the 'Perfect Mom' Stereotype

The message behind the brand's new campaign is that everyone parents differently, and there's no such thing as a "perfect mom." 

All New Parent Emotions

10 New-Parent Splurges That Are Totally Worth the Money
This Is What Happens to Your Brain When You Look at Your Baby
6 Ways New Parents Can Add Romance to Valentine’s Day
Mom's Brutally Honest Post About Parenting Is Going Viral in a Big Way
Fitness Star Gets Real About Her Postpartum Belly and the Internet Falls in Love With Her
Widowed Dad Writes Touching Post to New Moms About Breastfeeding Guilt and PPD
This Mom's Look Back on the First Year of Motherhood Is So Real It Hurts
Eva Amurri Martino Bravely Shares Newborn Son's Freak Accident and Her Resulting PTSD
Eva Amurri's Sweet Post Reminds Us to Embrace the Ups and Downs
Watch This Baby Get Adorably Upset Every Time Her Parents Kiss
The 10 Phases of Taking a Shower With a Newborn in the House
This Is Advice New Moms Will Actually Want (and Need!) to Hear
8 Things Not to Say to the Mom of a Big Baby
This Mom Blogger Has Heard Enough Parenting Advice, Thank You Very Much
This Powerful Video Will Make You Realize You Do More Than You Think, Mamas!
This Mom Just Got So Real About Life With a Teething Baby
If Dads Obsessed Over Their Post-Baby Bodies Like Moms Do, It Might Look Like This
Kevin Jonas Opens Up About His Struggle to Find His Place as a Father
The Adorable First Moments These Dads Met Their Babies
Dear Blake Lively: Thank You for Admitting Your Social Media Mom Envy
Babies Control Us With Their Cuteness, Because Science
New Film Takes a Hard Look at the Stigma Surrounding Postpartum Depression
Hayden Panettiere Seeks Treatment for Postpartum Depression...Again
Mom's LOL Video Nails the Difference Between Leaving Baby #1 and Baby #3
This Beautiful 'Rainbow Baby' Photo Celebrates Life—and Honors Loss
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com