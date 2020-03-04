After Baby

Couple Expecting Their First Baby Asked Neighbors to Do Their Chores and Make Them Free Meals
After receiving negative backlash for his request, the father-to-be apologized "if it was taken the wrong way."
5 New Ways to Beat the Baby Blues
Whether you're suffering from the baby blues or just having a hard day, try one of these proven positive psychology tricks to help boost your mood.
Postpartum Bleeding: What You Need to Know About Lochia
Every woman experiences bleeding after birth as the body expels lochia—a discharge of blood, mucus, and uterine tissue. Here’s what you need to know about how long the bleeding lasts, and what it means when you pass blood clots after birth. 
Just Had a Baby? A 6-Week Survival Guide
Your first weeks home with a new baby can be awkward and scary. Here's what to expect and how to stay sane.
40 Cute Instagram Captions for Baby Pictures 
Planning to post that adorable baby photo on social media? Pair it with one of these cute Instagram captions, ranging from funny quotes to sentimental sayings.
11 Real-Mom Tips For a Happy Baby's First Thanksgiving
Introducing your new addition to your family over Thanksgiving? Here's how to make the most of it without losing your new mommy marbles.
This Is What My Postpartum Experience Was Really Like
Nothing can truly prepare you for how you'll feel after you give birth. This mom shares what the first weeks postpartum were like for her so you'll know what to expect.
Seeing My Postpartum Body Through My Toddler's Eyes Boosted My Self-Esteem
My 2-year-old daughter's innocent, healthy self-image helped me re-adjust the way I think about myself all because of one endearing gesture. 
Doctors Want to Move the 6-Week Postpartum Checkup Earlier, to 3 Weeks
Innovative NICU Lets Parents Stay With Their Babies
IKEA Is the Latest Store to Serve as a Family Photo Shoot Backdrop
Mom Celebrates Rainbow Baby in Emotional Instagram Post

Volunteer Firefighters Welcome an Adorable Baby Boom

These dads will always have their buddies to commiserate with about parenthood!

Nurse's Viral Note Helps Us All Feel Better About the Baby Weight
Sisters Who Gave Birth 20 Minutes Apart Share Before/After Shots
You'll Love This Instagram Mama's Funny and Fearless Take on Life With Kids
Lauren Conrad Plans to Take It Easy on Losing the Baby Weight
New Meal Delivery Service Makes Life Easier for New Moms
Science Says Having a Baby Tanks Your Self-Esteem for 3 Whole Years
Is This Baby Bouncer Hack Genius or Dangerous?
Kelly Rowland Just Launched a No-Holds-Barred YouTube Channel for New Moms
Watch: Dog's Adorable and Hilarious Attempts to Steal Attention Away From New Baby
Parents-to-Be Severely Underestimate the First-Year Cost of Raising a Baby
Your 'Other' Baby: 9 Tips for Starting a Business as a New Mom
Jessica Biel Calls Herself a 'Human Vacuum' (Oh Honey, Join the Club!)
See Why "Feminist Baby" Comics Are Going Viral
Minnesota Set to Become Fourth State to Offer Paid Family Leave
Watch This Celeb Couple Totally Nail the Postpartum Struggle
Mom Blogger's Honest Post About Marriage Post-Kids Is Everything
The Internet Is Loving This 'Authentic' Family Portrait
These Parents Chronicled Their Preemie's First Year in the Most Epic Way
11 Ways Your Relationship With Your Phone Changes After Kids
This Multitasking Momboss Proves Creativity Doesn't Stop After Baby
10 Mind-Blowing Facts About Your Baby
Sarah Brown Pushes through Pregnancy Toward Olympic Trials in ESPN Series 'Run Mama Run'
The Latest Baby Pic Craze on Instagram Is Just Plain Peachy
Babies Return to Mom's Belly in These Sweet 'Bump Bowl' Pics
This Dad Totally Nails What It's Like to Vacation With a Baby
