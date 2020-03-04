Life as a New Parent

Congratulations on your new role and welcome to motherhood (or fatherhood)! It comes naturally for some, more slowly for others. Here you'll get answers to all those new parent questions on life after baby including how to cope with sleep deprivation, how to lose the baby weight, how to deal with new parent emotions, and more.

Most Recent

'Fourth Trimester' Was Added to the Dictionary—Here's Why That Matters
To bring attention to maternal health and wellness, the company Fourth Phase petitioned for the term "fourth trimester" to be added to all dictionaries. Merriam-Webster dictionary recently announced the word is officially added. Here's why that's a win for parents.
Dad Takes To Reddit To Ask If Other Fathers Get 'Uncomfortable Stares' When Out With Their Children
PSA: When a father is out with his children, expect it.
Deaf Dad on TikTok Shows His Toddler Interpret for Him for the First Time
The heartwarming clip shows a toddler telling her deaf father that a baby is crying in Target.
Jamie Foxx on Being a Feminist Dad Raising Daughters in 'Different Times'
In his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense, the triple threat shares new and inherited parenting wisdom through a funny, compassionate lens.
The Best New-Parent Money Tip? Budget for Takeout
An overlooked but all-important new baby budget item is takeout. Skipping cooking during the newborn phase spares stressed parents hassle, heartache, and going "hangry."
My Mom's Photos of Me And My Newborn Helped Me See the Truth About Parenthood
My mom sent me two decades worth of family photos. This gift is not merely beautiful photos of my only child; she showed me how much I'm in the picture—even when I'm not.
Advertisement

More Life as a New Parent

The Pandemic Is Exposing More Partners to the Realities of New Motherhood—and It's About Time
With more parents working from home due to COVID-19, some new mothers feel more supported.
How We Talk About Dads Adds to the Mental Load on Moms
It's often reported that moms carry a bulk of the weight of parenting alone, but research shows that's not the case. By leaving dads out of the conversation, we are adding onto both the stress they feel and the pressures moms face. 
8 Greatest Fantasies of Sleep-Deprived Parents
I Hate Being a Mom, But I Love My Kid
How to #DanceLikeaDad: New PSA Promotes Quality Dad Time
Working Mother of Three on Why Summer Feels Like 'Mom-Guilt Season': 'The Daily Hustle Prevails'

I Got Tips For Living With Sleep Deprivation From Navy SEALs

Plagued by a crippling fear of the sleep deprivation I'd face as a new dad, I went right to the U.S. military's most elite units for help. The response I got wasn't what I expected.

All Life as a New Parent

What Dads Need to Know About Having a Baby Girl
Postpartum Bleeding: What You Need to Know About Lochia
Just Had a Baby? A 6-Week Survival Guide
How to Clean Your Bedroom for Better Sleep
A Guy's Guide to Having a Baby
40 Cute Instagram Captions for Baby Pictures 
11 Real-Mom Tips For a Happy Baby's First Thanksgiving
By ‘Just Being Serena,’ the Tennis Star Turned Feminist Icon Is Influencing Change Starting With New Moms
Serena Williams Says She 'Felt Like I Was Not a Good Mom' to Daughter Alexis Olympia
This Is What My Postpartum Experience Was Really Like
Seeing My Postpartum Body Through My Toddler's Eyes Boosted My Self-Esteem
Doctors Want to Move the 6-Week Postpartum Checkup Earlier, to 3 Weeks
How to Deal With New Mom Stress
Innovative NICU Lets Parents Stay With Their Babies
'Honest Toddler' Creator Shares Her Poignant Postpartum Depression Story
'Blackish' Just Tackled Postpartum Depression—Here's Why it Matters
IKEA Is the Latest Store to Serve as a Family Photo Shoot Backdrop
Mom Celebrates Rainbow Baby in Emotional Instagram Post
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs Get Real About Prenatal Depression
Volunteer Firefighters Welcome an Adorable Baby Boom
Babies Born During Wildfire Get Adorable Photo Shoot
This Will Be the Must-Have Gift for New Moms
This Spot-on (and Hilarious) 21-Step Mom Prep Guide Will Make Your Day
Will Bee Venom Really Reduce Your C-Section Scars? Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks So
'Target Mom' Is Back With Adorable In-Store Pics With Her Newborn Son
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com