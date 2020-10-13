Parents Say These Amazon-Brand Pacifiers Are Better Than Pricey Alternatives

Pacifiers are an essential item for parents (whose kids will actually take them), and they can soothe your baby in a pinch, help lull them to sleep, and offer comfort when it’s most needed. With that said, many parents keep several on hand at a time and often shop in bulk for their baby’s favorite pacifier. While the item is relatively inexpensive, buying them over and over again can add up. That’s why so many parents are turning to Amazon’s brand of Mama Bear Pacifiers.
Amazon shoppers rave about these pacifiers because they’re affordable and durable. After all, if there’s one baby essential that gets lost repeatedly, it’s a pacifier, and this wallet-friendly option makes it easy to stock up without breaking the bank. “My son will only take the Gerber first essential pacifiers,” writes one reviewer. “Those are hard to find/expensive because they’re discontinued. These are a perfect match, and he loves them!”
Another reviewer writes, “I love the colors of these. They are so much easier to find in a diaper bag than others I’ve used. They’re a nice size, and they are priced really well for a four-pack.”
Right now, they’re on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2020. Until the end of the two-day savings event at midnight PT on October 14, the pacifiers are 20 percent off. For additional savings, Prime Members can take advantage of Amazon’s subscription service. The retailer is offering an additional 5 percent off repeat deliveries.
We always love it when we can find a good sale on baby items, and Amazon is making it super easy and affordable to shop for essentials we use for our babies every day. Head over to Amazon to grab the pacifiers on sale while you still can.