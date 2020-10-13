Parents Say These Amazon-Brand Pacifiers Are Better Than Pricey Alternatives

Pacifiers are an essential item for parents (whose kids will actually take them), and they can soothe your baby in a pinch, help lull them to sleep, and offer comfort when it’s most needed. With that said, many parents keep several on hand at a time and often shop in bulk for their baby’s favorite pacifier. While the item is relatively inexpensive, buying them over and over again can add up. That’s why so many parents are turning to Amazon’s brand of Mama Bear Pacifiers.