First aid for babies is more than just putting a band aid on a booboo. Here you'll learn what to do if your baby is choking, needs CPR, is stung by a bee, and more.

Choking: 4 First-Aid FAQs
If you remember only one thing, know this: When someone is choking, it’s always better to act than to do nothing, even if you’re a total novice. 
Why Are So Many Kids Having Scary Reactions From Sunscreen? Experts Weigh In
The photos are scary; kids are having reactions from using sunscreens many parents think are safe. Here's what you need to know.
Weird Baby Emergencies
Babies and quirky accidents tend to go hand in hand. We ask top doctors what to do if your sweet pea gets in a pickle.
Baby 911: When to Call the Doctor or Go to the ER
Check out our no-panic guide to common first-year health scares -- and what you should do about them.
First Aid for Your Baby's Accidents
When your baby has her first accident, here's how to make things better.
Treatments for Bug Bites and Stings
Not all little creatures are friendly -- some harass, bite, or sting. Our best advice: Steer clear of the baddies. (But here's what to do if you do get bitten.)
Emergency First Aid for Babies and Toddlers
This advice will help keep you calm when your child gets hurt -- and maybe even save her life.
This Incredible First-Aid Video Has Saved Over 30 Babies!
Baby Emergencies
Strangulation & Suffocation
When Should Your Child Go to the Hospital?
The Panicky Parent's Guide to Kids' Health

Checklist: First-Aid Kit Essentials

Dangerous Anti-Itch Creams
Household Hydrocarbons Poison Prevention
