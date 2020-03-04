Emergencies

What kinds of injuries or accidents require a trip to the emergency room? Learn the basics here, including what you can expect to pay.

Most Recent

When My Newborn Couldn’t Move Her Own Body, We Knew Something Was Wrong
I thought she was our easy kid, until she would not eat. Then came the pediatrician’s worried expression, a slew of tests, a hypotonia diagnosis, and months of endless appointments.
California Couple Allegedly Strangled Newborn in Hospital Room Shortly After Mom Gave Birth
Doctors worked for more than 10 hours to save Baby Diego, who died of his injuries after his mother and her boyfriend allegedly strangled him.
Dad, 31, Drowns While Saving 3-Year-Old Son Who Fell from Bridge Hours Before Father's Day
Christopher Franklin Nicholas Schultz jumped into the water to save his child who had fallen from a bridge but sadly drowned in the process.
Baby Taken from Murdered Mother's Womb Shows Signs of Breathing on His Own
The child of victim Marlen Ochoa-Lopez suffered from lack of oxygen to the brain after the attack.
Baby Taken From Slain Mom’s Womb Opens His Eyes as Dad Holds Him
With the child still on life support, the father and his boy "finally got to meet each other."
Mom and Daughter Allegedly Murdered Pregnant Woman Whose Baby Was Taken From Womb
Three people have been charged in the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, whose baby was cut out of her womb.
More Emergencies

Pregnant Woman Found Slain with Baby Ripped Out, Allegedly Lured by Woman in Facebook Mom Group
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family believes she was lured to her death by a woman she met in a Facebook mom group who promised her baby clothes.
Baby Girl Suffers Second Degree Burns to Face After Slow Cooker Spills on Her
Her mother is hoping to remind others to keep an eye out for appliances.
Mom Shares Shocking Picture of the Moment Her Baby Fractures Leg Going Down Slide to Warn Others
Miss. 10-Month-Old Dies in Hot Car on 90-Degree Day—and His Mom Is Charged With Murder
Mom Becomes Head Trauma Advocate After Her Baby Rolls Off Queen-Sized Bed
Do You Know When You Should Really Take Your Kids to the ER?

You Won't Believe How Many Kids' Ears Are Injured by Cotton Swabs Every DAY

A new study has found cotton-tip applicators like Q-Tips send 1,000 kids to the emergency room with ear injuries every month—that's 34 kids per day.

All Emergencies

Heartbreaking News: 'Bernie Baby' Has Died from SIDS
Heartbreaking Story Reminds Parents to Never Leave Baby Alone in the Bath
Crazy! How Hair Tourniquet Syndrome Could Cost Your Baby a Toe
Tylenol Tops List of Accidental Infant Poisonings
First Aid for Your Baby's Accidents
This Incredible First-Aid Video Has Saved Over 30 Babies!
Baby Emergencies
Is It an Emergency? 5 Baby Health Scares
Emergency Techniques for Your Baby
When Should Your Child Go to the Hospital?
Should You Take Baby to the Hospital?
Electric Shock
My Toddler Swallowed a Penny or Another Foreign Object—Now What?
Preparing for Your Child's Medical Emergency
