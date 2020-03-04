Spike in Coronavirus Cases Causes Hundreds of Schools in South Korea to Close After Reopening
South Korea began relaxing social distancing guidelines in May.
Influencer Ashley Stock's Daughter, 3, Dies of Brain Cancer: She 'Took Her Final Breath in Our Arms'
"For now, I'm overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I'm also feeling crushed by a pain so intense I can't put it into words," wrote Ashley Stock.
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Took an Infant CPR Class & Think You Should Too
The actress took to Instagram to encourage all moms and dads to learn the important life-saving skill, and we couldn't agree more.
Baby Emergencies
You are your baby's first responder, so here's a just-in-case guide that we hope you never need.
Parent-preneurs: Baby-Inspired Businesses
Meet four inventive parents who created savvy new products to make parenthood easier.