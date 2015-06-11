How To Remove a Tick

Some ticks carry disease and transmit it through a bite. Prompt removal of the tick in the first 24 hours reduces the risk of disease. Here's how to do it:

Gather a clean pair of tweezers and a magnifying glass. Using the tweezers, grasp the tick at a point close to its mouth and pull it out gently. Avoid squeezing the tick's belly, as this may push germ-carrying blood into your baby's body. If part of the tick remains in the skin, try to remove it as you would a splinter. Do not dig and cause discomfort. Place the tick in a sealed bag before discarding. Clean the bite area and apply a doctor-recommended topical first-aid ointment. Wash your hands with soap and water. Check it daily for signs of infection (redness, swelling, fever).

Always call the doctor if:

You can't remove the tick.

You are able to remove the tick, but the tick has already been on your child for more than 24 hours.

Your child is having difficulty breathing or any type of severe reaction from the bite.

You notice that your child's face or smile is lopsided/crooked

A rash, a fever, or flulike symptoms develops in the two weeks after the bite. The symptoms may indicate a tick-borne disease and require antibiotics.

Although doctors stress that you don't need to get a tick analyzed, some parents feel better knowing whether or not it's a Lyme carrier. If you'd like to have it tested, save the tick in a dry glass vial or a zipper-top plastic bag, then check to see if your local health department has a tick-test policy, or try calling private labs in your area.