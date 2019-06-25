Injuries & Accidents

The occasional fall or accident is inevitable. And emergencies do happen. As a parent, it's important to be prepared! Here you'll learn about first aid for babies and what to do in case of an emergency. We'll teach you how to treat bug bites, and how to stop a baby from choking. Plus, learn how to perform CPR on a baby.

California Couple Allegedly Strangled Newborn in Hospital Room Shortly After Mom Gave Birth

Doctors worked for more than 10 hours to save Baby Diego, who died of his injuries after his mother and her boyfriend allegedly strangled him.
Baby Taken from Murdered Mother's Womb Shows Signs of Breathing on His Own

The child of victim Marlen Ochoa-Lopez suffered from lack of oxygen to the brain after the attack.
Baby Taken From Slain Mom’s Womb Opens His Eyes as Dad Holds Him

With the child still on life support, the father and his boy "finally got to meet each other."
Mom and Daughter Allegedly Murdered Pregnant Woman Whose Baby Was Taken From Womb

Three people have been charged in the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, whose baby was cut out of her womb.
Pregnant Woman Found Slain with Baby Ripped Out, Allegedly Lured by Woman in Facebook Mom Group

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family believes she was lured to her death by a woman she met in a Facebook mom group who promised her baby clothes.
Parents Release Video of Baby Being Dropped by Doctor Amid Fears Impact Caused Brain Hemorrhage

Derrick Rodgers was filming the moment that his newborn daughter Morgan accidentally slipped out of her doctor's hands and onto a table in the operating room.
When Should Your Child Go to the Hospital?

Here's what to consider when deciding to call Baby's doctor or take her to the ER. 
Weird Baby Emergencies

Babies and quirky accidents tend to go hand in hand. We ask top doctors what to do if your sweet pea gets in a pickle.
My Toddler Swallowed a Penny or Another Foreign Object—Now What?

Is It an Emergency? 5 Baby Health Scares

What to Do When Your Child Is Choking

The Panicky Parent's Guide to Kids' Health

Prince Philip's Car Crash Involved 28-Year-Old Woman and 9-Month-Old Baby: 'He Was Shaken'

A 28-year-old woman with a baby was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash with Prince Philip on Thursday.

This Scary Story Is a Powerful PSA About Car Seat Safety

U.S. Infant Death Rates Hit All-Time Low

Alarming Study Shows Infant Deaths from Crib Bumpers Are on the Rise

The Importance of (Multiple) Sports: Stop Specializing In Sports So Early

What's the Best Way to Treat My Baby's Sunburn?

What should I do if my baby gets burned?

How am I supposed to trust my mother-in-law's judgment ever again?

Emergency First Aid for Babies and Toddlers

How To Remove a Tick

Baby 911: When to Call the Doctor or Go to the ER

First Aid for Your Baby's Accidents

Babyproofing Your Home from Top to Bottom

Treatments for Bug Bites and Stings

Treatment for Insect Stings and Bites

Tick Bites: Symptoms and Signs of Lyme Disease

Baby Emergencies

Emergency Techniques for Your Baby

Strangulation & Suffocation

Parent-preneurs: Baby-Inspired Businesses

Tiny Tick, Big Problem: Lyme disease is on the Rise

Emergency Guide: CPR for Children

Checklist: First-Aid Kit Essentials

Checklist: Top Choking Hazards

First-Aid Kit Essentials

Baby Safety Basics

