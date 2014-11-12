Common Baby Conditions: When to Worry
Coughs and Colds
Cold and cough medication isn't recommended for kids under age 6, so you'll need to try natural remedies instead. Keep baby hydrated. Fluids help loosen mucus in the nose and throat, so offer him a bottle or the breast as often as you can. Click the play button to learn more.
Fever
Try to remember, a fever itself is not dangerous; it's a sign baby's body is fighting off germs. Click the play button to learn seven reasons to call the pediatrician when baby has a fever.
Diarrhea
It's normal for babies to have soft poop. So, how can you tell if they have diarrhea? If your baby suddenly starts pooping a lot more and her stool is more watery than usual, she's probably got the runs. Click play to learn the three steps to take if your baby has diarrhea.
Constipation
If your newborn usually goes after every feeding and then she suddenly holds out for three days, is it constipation? Probably not. It's actually quite common for babies to go several days without a bowel movement. Click play to learn the signs to help determine constipation.
Ear Infections
About 75% of kids get an ear infection before they turn 3. But pulling at her ear is not a very reliable sign that baby has an infection. Click play to learn the telltale signs of an ear infection.
Pinkeye
Pinkeye is an infection that can be caused by a virus or a bacteria. It's not a serious condition, but it is highly contagious and can be uncomfortable for baby. Click play to learn how to treat pinkeye.
Eye and Vision Problems
When baby is born, he can't see anything farther than your face. But by three months, he should be able to track a toy across across his field of vision. Click the play button to see a list of common eye problems baby may experience.
Heart Murmur
When your pediatrician listens to your baby's tiny chest, and then tells you she has a heart murmur, it's easy to fear the worst. Click play to learn the three things you should know if your baby has been diagnosed with a murmur.
Acne and Milia
Baby acne erupts because hormones from your pregnancy are still in your baby's system, stimulating his oil glands and clogging pores. Click play to learn how to treat acne and milia.
Thrush
Thrush is a yeast infection that's extremely common in babies. It looks icky, but the good news is that it's not hard to treat. Click play to find out how to recognize thrush.
Cradle Cap
Cradle cap is extremely common. The exact cause is unknown, but it's believed to be caused by overactive oil glands, stimulated by mom's leftover hormones. Click play to learn how to help cradle cap go away.
Food Allergies
Food allergy symptoms usually occur within a few minutes to to an hour after eating a specific food, but sometimes it can can take days. Click play for a list of symptoms to watch for.
Jaundice
Jaundice causes a yellowing of the skin in newborns. The coloring comes from bilirubin, the waste product of red blood cells. It's normally removed by the liver, but because baby's liver is still developing, bilirubin can build up. Click play to see the three steps you should take if you're concerned about jaundice.
Hernia
If your baby has a hernia, you'll see a bulge or a bump that may become visible or increase in size when your little one cries, coughs, or has a bowel movement. Click play to learn about the two types of hernias and when you need to call the doctor.
Anemia
If your baby has anemia, you may not know it because most babies have no symptoms at all. Click play to learn which babies are most at risk for anemia.
Ringworm
Most babies get ringworm after having direct contact with another child or an adult who carries it. It can also be spread by sharing infected hats, brushes, or combs. Click play to learn more about ringworm and how it is treated.