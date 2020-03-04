SIDS

SIDS, also known as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, is the unexpected death of a baby under the age of one while sleeping. Doctors still don't know exactly what causes this silent and deadly condition, but here you'll learn how to prevent SIDS.

Most Recent

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: Symptoms and Causes Parents Need to Know
Experts answer the three most common questions parents have about SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome.
How Common Is SIDS? Here Are the Statistics Parents Should Know
SIDS is the leading cause of death in children between 1 month to 1 year of age in the United States. Learn your child's SIDS risk by month, plus the latest statistics and rates of sudden infant death syndrome.
Does Your Baby Need a SIDS Monitor?
We spoke with two pediatricians to learn about the benefits and risks of using a SIDS prevention monitor, as well as investigated the latest studies and statistics, to find out if they are worth trying.
Can Breastfeeding Really Prevent SIDS in Newborns?
A recent study found that breastfeeding for two months could nearly halve your baby's risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Here’s what new parents need to know about the link between breastfeeding and SIDS. 
The U.S. Infant Mortality Rate Just Hit an All-Time Low
Infant deaths have declined by 15 percent in the U.S. over the last decade, but America still has a higher rate than other nations.
Cigarette Smoke Plus Hot Temperatures May Increase SIDS Risk
A new study suggests babies exposed to cigarette smoke in the womb are more at risk for SIDS in warmer temperatures.
More SIDS

Could Swaddling Your Baby Increase the Risk of SIDS?
A recent study called into question the safety of swaddling. Find out more about the connection between swaddling at SIDS, and learn the best practices to protect your sleeping infant.
Could Living at a High Altitude Increase Your Baby's Risk of SIDS?
Could a Solution to SIDS Be as Simple as a Hearing Test?
Sofa Sleeping Ups SIDS Risk for Babies
The Risky Move 28% of Moms Make
New Wearable Baby Monitor Promises a Better Night's Sleep (for You!)

SIDS Prevention Strategies Every Parent Should Know

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) kills about 3,500 infants every year. Find out about SIDS risk factors, then learn how to prevent SIDS in your baby.

All SIDS

Pregnant? 3rd-Hand Smoke is a Danger to You & Baby
Bassinets and Cradles Get New Federal Safety Standards
The Safe-Sleep Rules Parents Break
Bed-Sharing on the Rise Despite Warnings
Almost Half of Babies' Heads Have Flat Spots
Baby Sleep Positioners Deemed Dangerous by CPSC and the FDA
Milwaukee Anti-SIDS PSA Bares Shocking Image
Ohio Baby Dies in Co-Sleeping Accident
Chicago Outlaws Crib Bumper Pads, Citing Safety Concerns
