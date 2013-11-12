14 Natural Health Remedies for Children

Whether your child has a tummy ache, a stuffy nose, or a bug bite, doctors say that old-fashioned home remedies are often the best way to help him feel better fast. These time-tested treatments rarely have side effects, cost next to nothing, and use items you probably already have on hand. "Some, like ginger and chamomile, have even been confirmed by scientific studies to have healing effects," says Hilary McClafferty, MD, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' provisional section for complementary, holistic, and integrative medicine.

Of course, you should always call your pediatrician if your child's problem seems serious. But the next time your child has a minor ache or injury, you can find these smart solutions all throughout your house.