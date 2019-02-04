8 Must-Have Cold Products for Babies
Cool Mist Humidifier
The Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier adds moisture to the bedroom, making it easier for your congested infant to breathe.
Aquaphor
Red, chapped baby cheeks, meet your match: a dollop of thick, soothing Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment.
Digital Thermometer
Your baby’s rectal temperature is the gold standard when it comes to accuracy. Happily, the Kinsa QuickCare Smart Digital Thermometer delivers that reading in eight seconds or less. Phew!
Fridababy’s NoseFrida
With a little help from you and a bottle of saline spray, Fridababy’s NoseFrida (the “snot sucker”) clears nasal passages fast and efficiently.
Vicks BabyRub
Smooth Vicks BabyRub on your baby’s chest, neck, or back to calm him with a soothing scent and the happy effect of Mama’s massage.
Bath Drops
When you add California Baby Eucalyptus Ease Bath Drops to the tub, the aroma of eucalyptus and Douglas fir wafts up, relaxing both of you.
Medicine Dispenser
Ava the Elephant Singing Medicine Dispenser, by Baby Delight, starred on Shark Tank. It entertains with a catchy song to keep your baby still as you dole out a dose.
Boogie Wipes
Durable and infused with saline, Boogie Wipes cut through the crud just inside and around your baby’s nose.
