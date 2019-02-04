8 Must-Have Cold Products for Babies

By Jessica Hartshorn
Peter Ardito
On average, you can expect your child to have eight to ten colds in her first two years. She’s going to need all this stuff.
Cool Mist Humidifier

The Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier adds moisture to the bedroom, making it easier for your congested infant to breathe.

Aquaphor

Red, chapped baby cheeks, meet your match: a dollop of thick, soothing Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment.

Digital Thermometer

Your baby’s rectal temperature is the gold standard when it comes to accuracy. Happily, the Kinsa QuickCare Smart Digital Thermometer delivers that reading in eight seconds or less. Phew!

Fridababy’s NoseFrida

With a little help from you and a bottle of saline spray, Fridababy’s NoseFrida (the “snot sucker”) clears nasal passages fast and efficiently.

Vicks BabyRub

Smooth Vicks BabyRub on your baby’s chest, neck, or back to calm him with a soothing scent and the happy effect of Mama’s massage.

Bath Drops

When you add California Baby Eucalyptus Ease Bath Drops to the tub, the aroma of eucalyptus and Douglas fir wafts up, relaxing both of you.

Medicine Dispenser

Ava the Elephant Singing Medicine Dispenser, by Baby Delight, starred on Shark Tank. It entertains with a catchy song to keep your baby still as you dole out a dose.

Boogie Wipes

Durable and infused with saline, Boogie Wipes cut through the crud just inside and around your baby’s nose.

