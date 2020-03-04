Caring for Your Sick Baby

It's not uncommon for newborn babies to get sick a lot - especially ones in day care. Learn what you can do (and what you can't do) to keep your baby as comfortable as possible when that first cold or virus hits.

Most Recent

8 Must-Have Cold Products for Babies
On average, you can expect your child to have eight to ten colds in her first two years. She’s going to need all this stuff.
Mom Shares What RSV in Babies Really Looks Like
Just before Christmas, a mom from Illinois had a terrifying experience with her 5-month-old son who was diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). She took to social media to share her emotional journey, as well as warning signs of the infection. 
10 Tips to Survive Your Child's Hospital Stay
This essential guide (that we hope you’ll never need) to getting through your kid's stay in the hospital comes straight from a mom whose daughter lived in the hospital for 123 days.
Could Acupuncture Help Cure (or at Least Shorten) a Baby's Colicky Cries?
A study out of Sweden shows acupuncture may be part of the answer for colicky babies.
7 Kids' Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
Parents, here's your guide for which symptoms require immediate medical attention—and what the symptoms might mean.
Vomiting: A Symptom Guide
Vomiting can signal anything from a 24-hour bug to a food allergy to appendicitis. Here's how to figure out what's making your child's stomach ache -- and how to treat it.
Advertisement

More Caring for Your Sick Baby

Surviving Your Baby's First Cold
Your baby will probably get sick this winter. Still, there's plenty you can do to keep doctor visits to a minimum and comfort your little one through all stages of a cold.
Must-Know Germ Fighters
Our experts share their top tips for protecting your little one from bad bugs.
Baby Symptoms Not to Worry About
The Dirt on Germs
Dehydration Symptoms and Treatment
14 Natural Health Remedies for Children

Cold Comfort: How to Treat Baby's Runny Nose

The fall and winter months are Sicky City. From the common cold to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), learn about the most common illnesses in babies that strike during flu season, and how to treat them.

All Caring for Your Sick Baby

Is Your Baby Dehydrated?
10 Health Tricks Every Parent Must Know
Germ Fighters
What to Feed Your Sick Child
Stocking Baby's Medicine Cabinet
Common Newborn Ailments
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com