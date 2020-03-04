An illustration of a sad woman sitting under a mobile with a bear during COVID.

Do Postpartum Depression Symptoms Look Different in a Pandemic?

When you become a parent in the midst of a global pandemic, everything is new. Here's how to distinguish between the stress of 2020 and a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder (PMAD) and get the help you need.