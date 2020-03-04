My Husband's Support Made All the Difference During My Postpartum Depression
My husband continued to love and nurture me (albeit in ways I didn't always like) when I suffered from an extreme case of postpartum depression. I realize now how important his support was.
5 of the Most Common Maternal Mental Health Disorders—And How To Ask For Help
During TheBlueDotProject's Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, it's time to focus on the mental health of mothers—especially during a life-changing pandemic. The most recognized maternal mental health disorder is postpartum depression, but there are other common mental health concerns to look out for.
The Hidden Financial Costs of Postpartum Depression
In a country saddled with mental health care and health insurance crises—as well as systemic racism—treatment for postpartum depression (PPD) can be prohibitively expensive.
Do Postpartum Depression Symptoms Look Different in a Pandemic?
When you become a parent in the midst of a global pandemic, everything is new. Here's how to distinguish between the stress of 2020 and a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder (PMAD) and get the help you need.
Postpartum Depression Can Last 3 Years After Giving Birth, Study Finds
A new study finds postpartum depression symptoms can linger three years after childbirth. Experts say PPD screenings for mothers after the first year may be necessary.
Celebrity Moms Talk About Overcoming Postpartum Depression
The more we talk about postpartum depression, the less unnecessarily taboo it becomes. Here, 10 famous moms who've spoken out about their experiences in an effort to reassure other parents that they're not alone.