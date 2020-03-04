Postpartum Depression

Everything you need to know about postpartum depression (PPD), postpartum anxiety, and the baby blues. Learn how to spot the symptoms and major warning signs, and treatment options to get the help you need to rebalance your mood.

My Husband's Support Made All the Difference During My Postpartum Depression
My husband continued to love and nurture me (albeit in ways I didn't always like) when I suffered from an extreme case of postpartum depression. I realize now how important his support was.
5 of the Most Common Maternal Mental Health Disorders—And How To Ask For Help
During TheBlueDotProject's Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, it's time to focus on the mental health of mothers—especially during a life-changing pandemic. The most recognized maternal mental health disorder is postpartum depression, but there are other common mental health concerns to look out for.
The Hidden Financial Costs of Postpartum Depression
In a country saddled with mental health care and health insurance crises—as well as systemic racism—treatment for postpartum depression (PPD) can be prohibitively expensive.
Do Postpartum Depression Symptoms Look Different in a Pandemic?
When you become a parent in the midst of a global pandemic, everything is new. Here's how to distinguish between the stress of 2020 and a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder (PMAD) and get the help you need.
Postpartum Depression Can Last 3 Years After Giving Birth, Study Finds
A new study finds postpartum depression symptoms can linger three years after childbirth. Experts say PPD screenings for mothers after the first year may be necessary. 
Celebrity Moms Talk About Overcoming Postpartum Depression
The more we talk about postpartum depression, the less unnecessarily taboo it becomes. Here, 10 famous moms who've spoken out about their experiences in an effort to reassure other parents that they're not alone.
What to Expect During Your Postpartum Depression Screening
Postpartum depression (PPD) can be serious and scary—but the idea of being tested for it shouldn't be. Experts explain how PPD tests using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale work and what to expect.
A Postpartum Depression Timeline: When It Starts and How Long It Can Last
From the last trimester of pregnancy to a year after giving birth, experts shed light on when postpartum depression symptoms can appear in new parents.
Telemedicine Could Be the Help Postpartum Parents Need
Longer Paid Family Leave Could Help Protect Moms Against PPD
Doctors Dismissed My Postpartum Depression Because They Assumed I Was Just Worried About My Preemie
The 10 Most Common Postpartum Depression Symptoms, According to Moms

Can CBD Products Help Manage Postpartum Depression?

As curiosity around CBD reaches a fever pitch, those suffering from postpartum depression want to know if it might be a safe option for them. Here's what the experts say.

Zulresso: All About The New Postpartum Depression Drug
The Chemical Difference Between PPD and Depression
FDA Approves First-Ever Postpartum Depression Drug
5 New Ways to Beat the Baby Blues
One Mom's Photo of Postpartum Reality: 'I Couldn't Believe it Was Me'
This Mom's Raw Postpartum Post is a Must-Read
Postpartum Rage: One Mom's Uncontrollable Anger After Giving Birth
5 Things About Maternity Leave That Only Moms Know
Stay-at-Home-Mom Depression is Real—And You're Not Alone
Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Reveals Her Sister Died of SIDS: 'It's Really Scary'
Having a Boy Puts You at Possible Risk for Postpartum Depression, Study Says
Gestational Diabetes in Pregnancy May Predispose Mothers to Postpartum Depression
Adele Supports Her Best Friend Who Revealed Heartbreaking Battle with Postpartum Psychosis
Postpartum Psychosis: A Guide for New Parents
This Is What My Postpartum Experience Was Really Like
Suicidal After Her Daughter’s Birth, This Mom Spent 10 Days in a Psych Ward: ‘I Had to Stop Trying to Be Superwoman’
Celebrity Trainer Massy Arias Shares Her Tips for Juggling Motherhood While Running Her Own Fitness Brand
How Massy Arias Built Her Mom Muscles
Mom Opened Up About Her Postpartum Depression & Doctors Called the Police
Emily Skye Opens up About Her Experience With the 'Baby Blues'
'Blackish' Just Tackled Postpartum Depression—Here's Why it Matters
One in 5 New Moms Are Staying Silent About Postpartum Mood Disorders
This Mom's Honest Post Is for Anyone Who Feels Like Anxiety Won Today
'Outdaughtered' Dad Reveals Struggle With Postpartum Depression
5 Things I Learned From Having Postpartum Depression
