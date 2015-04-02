Get a better idea of what's going on with your baby – no doctor required. We've rounded up our favorite health apps to help you track Baby's milestones, figure out why she has a fever, and get her on a sleeping schedule.

You'll most likely spend the first few months of your baby's life worrying (just a bit!) over her health. Was that hiccup normal? Should she be eating this much? How much sleep does she really need? Luckily, keeping detailed notes of our kids' health has never been easier -- it's as simple as owning a smartphone. Just download one app to keep everything in check for you. Any one of our top 10 picks (several of which are free!) will help you feel secure in the knowledge that both you and Baby are doing just fine.

WebMD Baby

If you're going to be checking WebMD, you might as well download the baby-specific version directly to your phone. This app leaves no stone unturned when it comes to your child's health. You'll have access to hundreds of articles and videos from WebMD-approved doctors; schedules for sleeping, feeding and growth; and the ability to take pictures, record videos, and create an entire baby book full of your little one's precious moments. (Free; iPhone, iPad, Android)

FirstYear

Set reminders and input data all with a few finger taps – no typing necessary. Under the Health Question section, keep notes handy for doctor visits and track new milestones, like Baby's first smile, in real time. Click on the camera icon in the milestone section and you can even take a photo of the milestone as it's happening! (Free; iPhone, iPad)

InfantRisk Center

Although this app was originally created for health care providers by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, it's a great source for any parent. Moms and dads can search the TTUHSC drug database for medications by name or category -- and there are even extensive lists of medication that is approved for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers to take. Plus, the database is updated daily and includes information on more the 20,000 prescription and non-prescription drugs. ($9.99; iPhone, iPad, Android)

Eat Sleep

Want to track your baby's routine throughout the day? We've found the easiest, one-finger tap solution to enter all the info! Eat Sleep provides a simple way to keep tabs on your baby's eating, sleeping, and diaper habits. This way, you can evaluate daily, weekly, and monthly trends to make sure there aren't any potential health issues. (Free; iPhone, iPad)

Baby Sprout

Track milestones and memories, record immunizations and growth, and monitor medication. The app gives you an innovative, personalized home page that showcases your baby's activities and monthly development progress updates! (Free; iPhone, iPad)

Baby Food Allergy Tracker

Once your baby is old enough to start eating solid foods, it will be important to track any unusual changes or reactions as possible signs of food allergies. The tracker app makes this process easy; it allows you to make a list of foods your baby still needs to try, keep notes on the foods she has tried, and record any suspected reactions you think she's had. Any foods that may have caused a possible reaction will appear in orange in your food list for future warnings. ($0.99; iPhone, iPad)

Baby Connect

This is the Bentley of baby health apps. Baby Connect provides you with everything you'll need to keep a close check on Baby's growth, development, and health. The app is loaded with trackers: bottle feeding, nursing, solid foods, pumping, diapers, sleep, medicine, milestones, baby's moods, doctor's visits...to name a few. All the info is noted in graphical reports and charts to help you track trends and to e-mail/share with partners and babysitters. You can set up notifications and reminder alarms to keep up a schedule and synchronize info with other phones. You'll never miss so much as another diaper change with this app at your side. ($4.99; iPhone, iPad, Android)

My Baby & Me

My Baby & Me – developed by Philips – is a simpler version of Baby Connect. The app allows you to keep track of your baby's height, weight, feedings, sleeping, and diaper changes. You can also collect photos and videos of your baby's milestones and turn them into easy-to-share personalized movies (Free; iPhone, iPad).

