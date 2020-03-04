Other Health Issues

It can be downright scary if strange or unfamiliar symptoms present themselves. When you're not quite sure what's wrong, use our advice to keep your baby healthy in any situation.

Most Recent

This Family Wants You to Take the #SmashSMARD Challenge to Abolish Their Son's Rare Degenerative Disease
Two-year-old Nash Stineman is one of less than 100 people in the world with Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress. This is his story.
Mom Speaks Out After Her Baby Almost Dies of Herpes from a Stranger Kissing Her on the Lips
A 22-year-old first-time mom got the shock of a lifetime when her daughter start screaming inexplicably when she put her in the bath this past December.
Early Helmet Therapy Yields Better Results for Infants With Flat Head Syndrome
Infants who experience skull flattening may have best results if they start helmet therapy sooner rather than later, according to new research.
This Family Donned Helmets to Support Their Son
When her baby brother had to wear a special helmet to treat flat-head syndrome, one big sister rallied her family in a unique show of support.
Kissing Babies Could Be Deadly: One Mom's Heartbreaking Warning
Their baby daughter died after contracting the herpes virus from a loved one's kiss or touch. Now her parents are passing along an important message.
How and Why Baby's Poop Changes
You can learn a lot about how your little one is developing by looking in her diaper. Here's a guide to the changes you'll see over the first year.
More Other Health Issues

Three Arrested After Baby Was Circumcised Without His Mom's Permission
After her 3-month-old was cicrumcised without her consent, this mom turned to a human rights lawyer for help.
Mom's Beautiful Photos Aim to Raise Awareness About Pediatric Stroke
Two of Micah Simmons' children suffered strokes in utero that left a lasting impact. Now, she wants to raise awareness about pediatric stroke, which is more common than you may think.
"Needle-Like" Particles Found in Popular Baby Formula: Should Parents Be Worried?
Soothing Sick Kids in the Wee Hours
She Lost Her Son & Now This Heartbroken Mom Has Made Sepsis Awareness Her Mission
My Daughter Had Infant Botulism: What You Should Know

The Reason This Adorable Baby Is Squeezed Into a Glass Tube

No, this is not a picture of a baby stuck in a giant test tube.

All Other Health Issues

Breastfed Kids Aren't Getting Enough Vitamin D, Study Says
BPA-Free Plastic Is Not as Safe as You Think
How a Camera Flash Saved This Baby's Life
C-Section Babies May Benefit From a Simple Swab
Pre-Pregnancy Obesity Linked to Infant Mortality
Study: Age of Gluten Introduction Does Not Impact Risk for Celiac Disease
Shocking Number of Pregnant Women Prescribed Opioids, Babies Born with NAS
Could Your Baby's Delivery Method Impact His Gut Health?
AAP: Kangaroo Care Lowers Risk of Death in Preemies
1-Year-Old Baby Addie Grace Loses Her Battle With Rare Disease
Why You Shouldn't Put Olive or Sunflower Oil on Baby's Skin
Babies Born Via C-Section Do Better If Mom Labors First
U.S. Infant Death Rates Hit All-Time Low
Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Excessive Infant Weight Gain
Higher Cigarette Taxes Linked to Fewer Infant Deaths
Congenital Syphilis Cases Spike, Baby Deaths on the Rise
Woman Behind 'Bun in the Oven' Pregnancy Reveal Delivers Baby at 24 Weeks
Causes of Joint and Skeletal Pain
Urinary Tract Infection Symptoms and Treatment
Symptoms of Reduced General Condition
Meningitis Symptoms and Treatment
Tonsillitis Symptoms and Treatment
How to Stop Bleeding
8 Great Baby Health Apps
Burn Prevention and Treatment
