Full-Body Playground Workout

This convenient full-body workout from Tina Vindum, owner of Outdoor Fitness, in Marin County, California, will have you toned up in no time. Your children also benefit, since they're more likely to be active if they see you break a sweat regularly -- especially if it looks like fun. And this is one workout that doesn't seem like "work" at all!

Swing Crisscross

Targets: Abs

Sit on a swing and hold the chains, then lean back about 45 degrees. Extend your legs straight in front of you with your feet together and toes pointed. Open your legs slightly to form a V, then cross your left calf over your right, contracting your core muscles to keep the swing as still as possible. Return to V position for one count, then cross your right calf over your left to complete the set. Do 12 to 15 sets.