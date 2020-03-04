Losing the Baby Weight

After giving birth it's only natural to want to lose the weight you put on during pregnancy. But getting started can be tough. Here, you'll get tips for losing baby weight fast, including diet ideas, real-mom success stories, workout routines, and much more.

Most Recent

Getting Into Shape After Baby—Or Not
"I might not ever look exactly how I did pre-babes, but that's okay – that's what armor-weight bras and tights and spanx are for."
The 'Masala Body' Founder Lost Her Baby Weight the Healthy Way—And You Can Too
Nagina Abdullah got in the best shape of her life after she had two babies—and she's showing other new moms how they can do it while still eating food that tastes good.
5 Reasons You're Not Losing the Baby Weight
Avoid postnatal weight-loss plateaus with this advice.
Lauren Conrad Doesn't Care About 'Bouncing Back' to Her Pre-Baby Body
The new mom, designer, and lifestyle guru talks about being kinder to her body post-baby—and her wellness goals for 2018.
How I Lost the Baby Weight: Watching What You Eat
Emily shares how she made the switch from eating fast food one to two times a week to cooking at home with healthy ingredients. It's a change that gives her the energy she needs to raise her kids.
Kate Middleton's Stay-Slim Secret Is Kind of a Bummer
Kate Middleton reveals how she stays so slim after having back-to-back babies, but the secret to losing her baby weight isn't what we hoped for.
Advertisement

More Losing the Baby Weight

Weight Gain Between Pregnancies Linked to Infant Death Risk
Maintaining a healthy weight in between pregnancies may have major implications for your baby's health.
Post-Baby Ab Rehab Workout
Want to get back your pre-pregnancy abs? Skip the crunches and get better (and faster) results with these five moves.
Celebrity Secrets to Losing Baby Weight
Losing the Baby Weight: What It Takes
Losing The Baby Weight
What Does It Take to Lose the Baby Weight?

The Benefits of Walking for Pregnant and New Moms

Attention, both expecting and new moms. Get in shape just by putting one foot in front of the other. 

All Losing the Baby Weight

4 Ways to Get Your Cardio On
Lose the Baby Weight Diet
Lose the Baby Weight Success Stories
Rehab for Mom Abs
Calorie Savers
Lose the Baby Weight for Good: 18 Real Moms Tell You How
The Stroller Workout
15 Sneaky Ways to Get Fit
Get Fit After Baby
Walk Off the Baby Weight
Fitness After Baby
Expert Tips for Losing Weight After Baby
Diet Traps Every New Mom Faces
Month-by-Month Postpartum Workout Plan
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com